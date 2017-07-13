Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“APAC Hardware Security Modules 2017 Market - Risk, Opportunities, Dynamics, Driving Force - Analysis to 2022”.

Hardware Security Modules Market 2017

Executive Summary

A hardware security module (HSM) is a physical computing device that safeguards and manages digital keys for strong authentication and provides crypto processing. These modules traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external device that attaches directly to a computer or network server.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hardware Security Modules in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thales E-Security, Inc.

Gemalto NV

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP

Utimaco Gmbh

IBM

SWIFT

Futurex

Atos SE

Ultra-Electronics

Yubico



Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

LAN Based

PCle Based

USB Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial and Manufacturing Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Government

Others



Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hardware Security Modules Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 LAN Based

1.2.2 PCle Based

1.2.3 USB Based

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial and Manufacturing Industry

1.3.2 Banking and Financial Services

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Thales E-Security, Inc.

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Hardware Security Modules Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Thales E-Security, Inc. Hardware Security Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Thales E-Security, Inc. News

2.2 Gemalto NV

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Hardware Security Modules Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Gemalto NV Hardware Security Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Gemalto NV News

2.3 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Hardware Security Modules Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP Hardware Security Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP News

2.4 Utimaco Gmbh

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Hardware Security Modules Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Utimaco Gmbh Hardware Security Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Utimaco Gmbh News

2.5 IBM

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Hardware Security Modules Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 IBM Hardware Security Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 IBM News

2.6 SWIFT

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 Hardware Security Modules Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

..…..Continued

