2017 Love International Film Festival Supporting The Lotus Light Children’s Charity Set For July 18-22 Beverly Hills, CA
Come Celebrate a Week Of Love, Peace, & Healing Through Cinema
The Love International Film Festival was co-founded by Ata Servati, a spiritual prize winning poet/writer/actor/director and film maker. All proceeds from the film festival are given to The Lotus Light Children's Charity (TLLCC) whose mission is "to build a league of empowered, educated, proactive individuals who will have the necessary resources to be able to reach out to impoverished children throughout the world. Through the healing and self-expressive nature of the Arts, we hope to inspire children with an abundance of positivity and provide them an outlet. As an outcome, we expect that children will learn that there are alternate ways to solve problems other than picking up a gun or going to war.” www.thelotuslightchildrencharity.org
“Where words fail, art can succeed. These forms of communication can transcend the political or cultural boundaries that exist.”
Ata Servati – Founder, LIFF & TLLCC
