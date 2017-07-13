There were 171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,300 in the last 365 days.

2017 Love International Film Festival Supporting The Lotus Light Children’s Charity Set For July 18-22 Beverly Hills, CA

Come Celebrate a Week Of Love, Peace, & Healing Through Cinema

Where words fail, art can succeed. These forms of communication can transcend the political or cultural boundaries that exist.”
— Ata Servati
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly, CA - (ANS - 12 July) The 2017 Love International Film Festival (LIFF), which will benefit his Lotus Light Children’s Charity (TLLCC) has been organized to promote a week of love, peace and healing through the art of cinema and will take place July 18th to 22nd. The event will focus on bringing films and filmmakers from across an international community whose work embodies the fundamental message of love and contribution. Screenings of films from over 12 countries and all over the United States will take place at the iconic Laemmle's Music Hall 3 in Beverly Hills, California, July 18th to 20th. Panel discussions to with Film Industry Leaders will take place on July 21st at the Flame in Santa Monica, CA. Award night on July 22nd and private party will be held at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, CA. Over 30 high profile celebrities have confirmed attendance to participate in the awards ceremony.

The Love International Film Festival was co-founded by Ata Servati, a spiritual prize winning poet/writer/actor/director and film maker.  All proceeds from the film festival are given to The Lotus Light Children's Charity (TLLCC) whose mission is "to build a league of empowered, educated, proactive individuals who will have the necessary resources to be able to reach out to impoverished children throughout the world. Through the healing and self-expressive nature of the Arts, we hope to inspire children with an abundance of positivity and provide them an outlet. As an outcome, we expect that children will learn that there are alternate ways to solve problems other than picking up a gun or going to war.” www.thelotuslightchildrencharity.org

Ata Servati – Founder, LIFF & TLLCC

