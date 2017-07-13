ZeroERP school management software
Zeroerp is a school software along with an android and ios app to automate all the database management processBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- zeroerp is a school management software made and planned for the schools to adjust to the digitizing world. Nowadays it is required to automate all the school organization systems that were generally executed with manual operations. Today in this techno-savvy world one needs to have automated software to manage all the school data from school registration, promotion, termination, fee administration, homework organization, exam organization and library management to easy communication and security of data. All this can be performed through zeroerp school management software.This item is a whole heap of each and every required component like payroll of staff, chat facility, instructor and guardians and security highlights like GPS Tracking for all the school vehicle which gives wellbeing affirmation to the two guardians and school organization.
Some of its Features are-
SECURE DATA-
We, at ZeroERP, uses a highly secured cloud server that keeps all your personal and sensitive information secure and safe. We provide security in such a way that information will be only visible to authorized person. ZeroERP is known for following the global standards for privacy of information.
WEB AND APP AVAILABILITY-
School ERP must have both the web and application for administration of school as the present era is versatile and is more agreeable in utilizing school app for all their work.
MULTILINGUAL SOFTWARE-
This product does not restrict users to be capable in English, it supports different languages like hindi, urdu, spanish and many more. A user can access all the features of school management software in their native language.
SEPARATE ACCOUNT FOR EVERY USER-
Each user from student, teacher,parent and administrator have to isolate accounts with their particular authorization to see features as per their given consent. The administrator has the authority to give consent for various components for all users.
GPS TRACKING-
For the security of students , school should track their vehicles .This is possible in this product and information is accessible on web as well as app.This highlights offers confirmation to both school organization and guardians.
DATABASE MANAGEMENT-
This includes data management of all the student's teacher and parents, as this software works on cloud-based system and thus there is no restriction of particular device, place or time. You can access it from anywhere anytime with any device.
Some of them are-
Student/Staff Management
Homework Management
Exam Management
Timetable Management
Transport Management
Stock Management
Attendance Management
Payroll Management
CHAT FACILITY-
This is available with the school app for all users, it helps in improving communication in school.
Along with this user can first try the free demo with all the features and after an assurance, they can go for paid version with nominal charges.
