Tequila Aficionado Media Mounts Up for its 2017 Wild Wild West Tour
Wrangles Agave Spirit Brands of Promise for October Promotional Roundup
Beginning October 1, 2017, Tequila Aficionado Media pulls up stakes for the Wild Wild West promotional road tour touting its past and present Brand Of Promise© nominees and winners. A posse of 44 expressions representing 21 agave spirits brands, will saddle up to blaze a trail to various scheduled educational tastings and entertaining events throughout historic Southwestern haunts.
Each tour celebrates Brand of Promise© winners and nominees elected during Tequila Aficionado’s thunderingly popular Sipping Off The Cuff© video and audio reviews.
“Our tours are about co-creating great brand stories with agave spirits we've deemed worthy of extra attention,” explains Lisa Pietsch, CMO of Tequila Aficionado Media and Co-Founder of TequilaPR. “We're very careful to allocate enough time on the road to be able to give each label’s expression the attention it deserves.”
Past journeys have covered different geographic areas with specific themes.
2017’s topic is the Wild Wild West, where barnstorming to rowdy saloons and ghost towns are planned in Van Horn, TX, White Sands, NM, and Tombstone, AZ. Glitz, glamour, and glamping are primed for whistle stops in Tucson and Phoenix, AZ, as well as San Diego, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs, CA.
“We’re fired up about the quality and diversity of these lines,” crows Mike Morales, CEO of Tequila Aficionado Media and Co-Founder of TequilaPR. “The range of agave spirits on this year’s Wild Wild West Tour is some of the finest sampling of Mexico we've traveled with.”
Early birds riding for the brands on the 2017 Wild Wild West Tour are:
One With Life, Azunia, newcomer El Consuelo, and the reloaded 4 Copas will be marshalling the stampede proudly displaying USDA Organic tequila badges.
Grace and elegance will be supplied by aces-high Embajador, delightful Amorada, the devilish Tres Ochos, and the dandy Titanium tequila.
Infused tequilas are the new men in black with Serrano pepper charged Soltado, citrus kissed Diva, Dos Almas laced with exotic Indonesian Ceylon cinnamon sitting shotgun alongside its 110 proof blanco cousin; and the Mountie of the group, De La Tierre Maple Tequila made with authentic Canadian maple.
Legendary tequila distilling families are well represented with Carlos Camarena’s classic Tapatio, Felipe Camarena’s sparkling Terralta, along with the maverick Los Osuna Blue Agave Spirit.
Taming this tequila wild bunch will be the mysterious anejos Mandala, along with Malinalli, named for the famed adviser and interpreter to Spanish Conquistador, Hernan Cortes.
It wouldn’t be the Wild Wild West without outlaws.
Point blank gunslinger DesMaDre tequila is ready to be every taste buds’ huckleberry. Riding point is the deceptively refined, Scorpion Mezcal.
Rustling up the rear of this bonanza of beverages is road warrior, Route 66 reposado and its stablemate Penasco blanco tequilas.
When the whole kit and caboodle reaches California, Tequila Aficionado will celebrate its 18th anniversary with an invitation-only VIP tasting at the site where Sipping Off The Cuff© podcasts began--the iconic El Cholo Cafe in Pasadena.
Along the trail, adds Morales, “We'll be able to present these marques to distributors for Texas, California, and Colorado for private tastings that will provide them with a more thoughtful examination should they want to carry them in the future.”
“But,” warns Pietsch, “in order to create all the content we promise our sponsors, we can only accommodate two expressions per tour day. When we reopen registration on July 17, 2017, we'll be able to make room for just 14 more expressions.”
