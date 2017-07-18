Issued by CPG Salon, LLC

CPG Salon LLC chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Enclave at Anthem Retirement Community

The Enclave at Anthem is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of turn-key salon services for retirement communities have been chosen by The Enclave at Anthem as the preferred service provider for their retired residents.

Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “The Enclave at Anthem is an amazing new community that provides spacious apartments, an elegant dining room, wellness programs, and many other amenities including our concept Curls, Pearls & Gents salons.”

Schemers further says, “We’re thrilled to be working alongside this thoughtful organization and share their commitment to senior lifestyles’ and salon needs. And, we appreciate their confidence in our salon concept and the new location demonstrates CPG’s growing demand.”

About CPG Salon LLC - http://www.cpgsalon.com
CPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.

About Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC - https://www.spectrumretirement.com
Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading developer, owner, and operator of Retirement, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the United States. Their team of seasoned professionals has decades of combined expertise in all aspects of the senior housing experience.

Bring CPG to your Community today
http://www.cpgsalon.com/CPG-Product-Info-Sheet.pdf

Hear about how CPG can enhance your Community
http://bit.ly/2oguEZc

Hear about CPG Careers
https://t.co/gLN05jpBvw

CPG Salon, LLC. - Care Beyond Beauty®

About

