CPG Salon LLC chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Orchard Pointe Arrowhead Retirement Community

Orchard Pointe Arrowhead is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of high-value outsourced salon services for retirement communities has been chosen by Orchard Pointe Arrowhead Retirement Community as the preferred service provider for their retired residents.

Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Orchard Pointe Arrowheads brand new community is state-of-the-art in design and flows throughout the community with stellar amenities and phenomenal planned activities for their retired residents. We’re thrilled to be working alongside this thoughtful organization and share their commitment to senior lifestyles’ and salon needs.”

Schemers further says, “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with Heritage-Communities at another one of their Arizona locations. And, we appreciate their confidence in our salon concept and the new location demonstrates CPG’s growing demand in the Metropolitan Phoenix area.”

About CPG Salon LLC - http://www.cpgsalon.com
CPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.

About Heritage-Communities - https://www.heritage-communities.com
Orchard Pointe Arrowhead is a part of Heritage Communities, which owns and manages 10 senior living communities. Compassion, trust, respect and fun. Each and every one of our Heritage Communities team members—from senior leadership and caregivers to kitchen staff and volunteers—embody these core values.

CPG Salon LLC provides turn-key outsourced salon services to Senior Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding areas. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.

