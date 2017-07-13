Stack8 Listed as an Independent UC Managed Services Provider by Gartner
Stack8 listed as part of the "Make Better Choices for Unified Communications Managed and Professional Services" report by Gartner
The full report is available on the Gartner website.
According to Gartner, “Because managed and professional UC services include such a wide range of providers and approaches to delivering and running UC environments, enterprise IT buyers are often challenged with identifying and selecting appropriate providers.”
“We are Proud and honored to be listed as a managed UC provider in Gartner’s new research report,” explained Steven Karachinsky, CEO of Stack8. “We are working very hard to ensure that our Customers are getting the value and satisfaction they hoped for and expected when they invested in Cisco.”
“Our UC Managed Services are based on the premise that communications are strategic and critical for your business. We believe strongly that how you interact with your customers, how you communicate with your suppliers and of course your employees and the team are vital to outpace the competition, to win business and stay ahead in today’s marketplace,” continued Steven Karachinsky.
Gartner, Inc. does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Stack8
We work with Cisco UC customers who need to reduce the cost and complexity of keeping their UC environment running efficiently and want to minimize (or eliminate) user frustrations around system performance.
Essentially, we are Cisco UC specialists, that provides a mix of managed services, proactive automation, and in-depth expertise to address both the mundane and complex Cisco problems, helping organizations maximize both the frequency and range of use of the technology. Unlike traditional Cisco partners, our approach addresses Cisco UC issues and opportunities more thoroughly, reducing the delays and frustrations that arise when expertise is lacking and helping to identify quick wins to get more value from the system, building confidence and support in the user community.
Founded in 2010, Stack8 Technologies is an independent, privately held company based in Montreal, Canada. To find out more, please visit www.stack8.com
Mike Spooner
Stack8
5149408274
email us here