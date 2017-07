AutoLoop Achieves Reynolds and Reynolds Vendor Certification

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoLoop , an industry-leading provider of automotive marketing solutions and customer relationship management software, announced today that it has completed the certification process in the Reynolds Certified Interface (RCI) program for the Reynolds and Reynolds POWER Dealer Management System (DMS). This new certification allows data to be exchanged safely and securely from a POWER DMS to AutoLoop’s next generation software.“We’re thrilled to be a designated RCI partner,” said Matt Rodeghero, AutoLoop Chief Product Officer. “Data drives everything we do, and this certification helps ensure that we can securely access the information needed to deliver the best user experience—for both dealers and their customers.”AutoLoop already offers dealers a comprehensive marketing and engagement solution through the AutoLoop Customer Engagement Suite , and the new Reynolds and Reynolds certification will further enhance its power for many users.“By synchronizing the AutoLoop platform and Reynolds and Reynolds products, we’re able to offer real-time access and updates for customers who use products from each organization,” stated Rodeghero. “It’s a big win for everyone.”AutoLoop is also certified as an RCI partner for the Reynolds and Reynolds ERA® DMS.Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automotive retailing solutions for car dealers and automakers in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.Since 2005, AutoLoop has helped automotive dealerships nationwide increase sales, improve client retention and achieve overall higher customer satisfaction ratings. With the AutoLoop Customer Engagement Suite—an all-encompassing platform that includes everything from CRM and automated messaging to equity mining, service scheduling and more—AutoLoop is the industry’s first and only single-vendor, end-to-end marketing and engagement solution. An Inc. 500 company with nearly 50 million names in our database and over a billion individual communications initiated, AutoLoop is passionate about being America's best customer retention partner for progressive dealerships.