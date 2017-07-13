There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,311 in the last 365 days.

Grey Muzzle Grants Give Golden Years to Good Old Dogs

Jack looks forward to spending his golden years in a loving home.

Buckey and his mom, together forever thanks to Fairy Tail Endings of Florida and a Grey Muzzle grant.

Rescued from a NYC shelter, Kelly is available for adoption at Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center in Huntington, Long Island.

Fifty Groups Get Grants to Give Senior Dogs a Second Chance

Nobody is more grateful or loving than an old dog who knows he's gotten a second chance. If you're ready to adopt, please consider opening your heart and home to a senior dog. Old dogs are the best.”
— Lisa Lunghofer, Executive Director, Ph.D., The Grey Muzzle Organization
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old dogs have something to wag about this week, as the national nonprofit The Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants for animal welfare organizations helping at-risk senior dogs. With new grants totaling more than $300,000 going to 50 shelters and rescue groups in 25 states, Grey Muzzle’s funding, based on the generosity of its donors, tops $1 million since 2008.

These grants will provide senior dogs with critically-needed medical and dental care, adoption promotions, hospice care and other services that support The Grey Muzzle Organization’s “vision of a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

Brighter days are ahead for dogs like Jack, who received a clean bill of health and microchip thanks to a Grey Muzzle grant to Tyson’s Place. The Michigan nonprofit found a new home for the 9-year-old Chihuahua-mix, after his person passed away.

Other Grey Muzzle Organization grantees and the dogs who benefit include:

•Fairy Tail Endings, Inc., a Florida nonprofit dedicated to helping financially struggling families and their pets stay together. Thanks to a Grey Muzzle grant, 10-year-old Buckey is active again, after his torn cruciate ligament was surgically repaired at no cost to his devoted mom, a senior citizen living on social security. 

•Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center in Huntington, New York, which rescues dogs like Kelly, a 14-year-old Yorkie-mix, from New York City shelters where they are at high risk for euthanasia due to their advanced age and health issues. A Grey Muzzle grant is providing Kelly with the veterinary care she needs to become ready for adoption.

•Virginia Beach SPCA, where 7-year-old poodle-mix Henry was surrendered because his family could no longer care for him. Grey Muzzle’s grant will give Henry needed dental care, so he can go to his forever home with a healthy smile.

“It’s heartwarming to hear success stories about senior dogs who got the second chance they all deserve,” says The Grey Muzzle Organization Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer. “Thanks to our donors, we’re delighted to support so many deserving organizations in helping to make thousands of old dogs’ senior years truly golden.”

A complete list of 2017 Grey Muzzle Organization grantees is available at www.greymuzzle.org.

The national nonprofit The Grey Muzzle Organization improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries, and other nonprofit groups nationwide.

