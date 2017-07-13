Grey Muzzle Grants Give Golden Years to Good Old Dogs
Buckey and his mom, together forever thanks to Fairy Tail Endings of Florida and a Grey Muzzle grant.
Fifty Groups Get Grants to Give Senior Dogs a Second Chance
These grants will provide senior dogs with critically-needed medical and dental care, adoption promotions, hospice care and other services that support The Grey Muzzle Organization’s “vision of a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”
Brighter days are ahead for dogs like Jack, who received a clean bill of health and microchip thanks to a Grey Muzzle grant to Tyson’s Place. The Michigan nonprofit found a new home for the 9-year-old Chihuahua-mix, after his person passed away.
Other Grey Muzzle Organization grantees and the dogs who benefit include:
•Fairy Tail Endings, Inc., a Florida nonprofit dedicated to helping financially struggling families and their pets stay together. Thanks to a Grey Muzzle grant, 10-year-old Buckey is active again, after his torn cruciate ligament was surgically repaired at no cost to his devoted mom, a senior citizen living on social security.
•Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center in Huntington, New York, which rescues dogs like Kelly, a 14-year-old Yorkie-mix, from New York City shelters where they are at high risk for euthanasia due to their advanced age and health issues. A Grey Muzzle grant is providing Kelly with the veterinary care she needs to become ready for adoption.
•Virginia Beach SPCA, where 7-year-old poodle-mix Henry was surrendered because his family could no longer care for him. Grey Muzzle’s grant will give Henry needed dental care, so he can go to his forever home with a healthy smile.
“It’s heartwarming to hear success stories about senior dogs who got the second chance they all deserve,” says The Grey Muzzle Organization Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer. “Thanks to our donors, we’re delighted to support so many deserving organizations in helping to make thousands of old dogs’ senior years truly golden.”
A complete list of 2017 Grey Muzzle Organization grantees is available at www.greymuzzle.org.
The national nonprofit The Grey Muzzle Organization improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries, and other nonprofit groups nationwide.
