Anoop Chandola's YA novel "MYTH AND PUNISHMENT" to be released by Black Opal Books

July 15, 2017: Black Opal Books announces release of Anoop Chandola's YA novel, "Myth and Punishment."

Twelve-year-old, US born, East Indian Adina is searching for a lost family jewel. Her nani, maternal grandmother, claims to have offered the jewel to one of the Hindu gods in return for a grandchild, resulting in Adina’s birth. The family jewels are an Indian girl’s birthright, and should have come to Adina, but her mother secretly sold off the jewels, in defiance of Hindu tradition, after she divorced Adina’s father when Adina was two. So the lost “crown” jewel is the only one left…if Adina can only find it. Her quest for this piece of jewelry takes her on a virtual trip through Hindu cosmology and mythology and Indian history. She uses her laptop to find images of a given god, goddess, or historical figure then mediates on that image while remembering all she knows about the being, thanks to her paternal grandparents’ tutelage in her Indian heritage. Adina’s meditations are extraordinary, however, in that the figure comes alive, and she can interact with that being—sometimes at her own peril…

Anoop Chandola, an American linguist-anthropologist, was raised in a Himalayan priestly Brahmin family in India. Dr. Chandola, a graduate of the Universities of California-Berkeley and Chicago, has taught Indian literature, culture, and religion at S.V. Patel University, M. S. University of Baroda, University of California-Berkeley, University of Washington-Seattle, University of Texas-Austin, and University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a member of the American Anthropological Association, Association for Asian Studies, Linguistic Society of America, and Linguistic Society of India. Dr. Chandola, now Professor Emeritus of East Asian Studies at the University of Arizona, lives in Tucson and Seattle with his wife Sudha. More information about him is available in Wikipedia.

