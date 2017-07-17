Costly Homeseller Mistakes Common But Avoidable

Any one of these critical errors will cost a homeseller thousands of dollars

LEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The traditional ways of selling homes have become increasingly less and less effective in today’s market. Fully three quarters of homesellers don’t get the money they want for their home and become disillusioned – and worse – financially disadvantaged when they put their home on the market. According to Levittown area real estate broker Warren Flax, however, much of the problem relates back to some basic mistakes that homeowners make without even realizing it. These mistakes are easy to fix, he says.

“You can basically lump most of the issues into 7 common mistakes which I see over and over again,” says Flax. “It has nothing to do with the homeowners level of competence, but a lot to do with their awareness of certain issues. When I deal with homesellers, I educate them on these 7 common mistakes right from the start. The difference in ultimate results and their level of satisfaction with the process is measurable.”

Flax has published a report called “The 9 Step System To Get Your Home Sold Fast and For Top Dollar” which not only itemizes the 7 mistakes he alludes to, but also provides homesellers with a 9-step system that will help them get the most money they can for their home in the shortest amount of time. “This is very important information for homesellers to have no matter who they list their home with,” says Flax. To receive a free copy of this report, call 1-800-730-8213 ID#2000 (free recorded message)