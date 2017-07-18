Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers Instant Access to The Nation's Top Mesothelioma Attorneys for A Diagnosed Skilled Tradesman or Navy Veteran in Ohio-Don't Settle for Less

Not having the best mesothelioma attorneys can cost a person with mesothelioma hundreds of thousands of dollars or more as we would like to discuss anytime ” — Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We lost a loved one to mesothelioma in Ohio about 15 years ago and he was a skilled tradesman and a US Navy Veteran. If we had one very important piece of advice for a Navy Veteran, a skilled tradesman or a person with mesothelioma in Ohio it would be call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure you are dealing directly with some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys. Not having the best mesothelioma attorneys can cost a person with mesothelioma hundreds of thousands of dollars or more as we would like to discuss anytime with a diagnosed person or their immediate family."

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center fears that most people who have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Ohio act impulsively when it comes to hiring a lawyer or law firm to assist with a mesothelioma financial claim. What they may not realize is once they retain the services of a lawyer/law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim it is essentially impossible to fire them. Adding insult to injury frequently law firms promote themselves as the top mesothelioma attorneys in a state when in reality they are car accident attorneys-not the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys.

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering one vital tip for a skilled trades person such as an electrician, welder, plumber or a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Ohio: "Before you hire a lawyer or law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim anywhere in Ohio please call us at 800-714-0303 to ensure you are talking directly to the nation's most skilled, experienced and capable mesothelioma attorneys-who consistently get the best possible financial compensation results for their clients. In addition to getting the best financial compensation results the fulltime mesothelioma attorneys we suggest do not overcharge their clients. They charge a flat 33.3% of the gross settlement amount even if a trial is involved. Most other law firms charge 40% of the gross settlement amount plus expenses if a jury trial is involved."



The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, or Youngstown.

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: http://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: http://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio: http://my.clevelandclinic.org/services/cancer

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html



