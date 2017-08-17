Desuar Spa Helps Californian Men Feel Sexy with Boyzilian Wax Service

Desuar Spa; photo credit: Gerren Taylor, model: Megan Costello receiving facial by owner Deisy Suarez

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone knows by now that many spas across the country offer waxing that helps girls have nice smooth legs, hairless arms, and more. The so called Brazilian or Bikini Wax, offered to women at select spas across the U.S, helps keep women's bikini area soft and smooth, and avoid the hassle of shaving their bikini area. Men who merely want their backs waxed have to look long and hard for a select spa that will if ever--do it for them. And, if a man wants a wax in his bikini area too? Forget it! There just aren't any easy options to find a place that caters to the needs for such a man--until now.

Desuar Spa, located in the trendy downtown area of Los Angeles' loft district, caters to men and women alike, giving girls and guys all of the top services they need including full body massage, facials, body scrubs, mineral body wraps, slimming treatments and waxing, among more. Currently located at 215 W. 5th Street, in Suite 1209 in downtown Los Angeles, Desuar Spa will soon be taking over a massive 4,400 square foot headquarters in the Jewelry Trades Building, directly across the street, later this year, in the Fall of 2017, with a team of top body and skin care professionals in all areas needed by clients.

Featuring only the best, Desuar Spa features top tier massages along with skin and beauty treatments, among more. The Spa is also now offering Pre-Opening Premium Membership Packages available at a discount price to celebrate the relocation Grand Opening. The philosophy of the spa includes giving the most discriminating client just what they want, and at the best level of service possible. Located in a hip, modern loft building filled with artists and young professionals, Desuar Spa's slogan of “We've Got What You Need," is no overstatement. Featuring the very best services from around the world, the additional new location will feature a unique designer space that will include eight treatment rooms, a reflexology room, one of a kind amenities including a co-ed steam room, sauna, a Himalayan Salt / Sand / Water-bed massage table, spray tanning, and a tub room for beer bath among other amazing treatments.

Founder of Desuar Spa; Deisy Suarez is an expert in self-care, with over fourteen years of experience in the spa and beauty industry in both Los Angeles and New York. A philanthropist and entrepreneur, Deisy also founded Desuar Cosmetics in 2004. She loves her work, and is dedicated to helping and enriching the lives of her many happy and regular clients. With expertise in spa management, Deisy is a certified massage therapist, a certified esthetician, and is also certified in Advanced Skin Analysis by Cidesco. She attended the National Holistic Institute, as well as Marinello School of Beauty, and UC Irvine for Spa and Hospitality Management. An unconventional day spa where clients are invited to loosen up, relax, and have fun, Desuar Spa uses all-natural essential massage oils, and also offers top of the line skin products from Phytomer and Vie Collection.

Regarding servicing men with a bikini wax, or 'Boykini' Brazilian or 'Boyzilian' at Desuar Spa, owner Deisy Suarez states, "Unlike most spas, I'm not afraid to touch or see a man's body, and neither are my other therapists. Why should someone be deprived of getting a great massage or waxed where they want, just because they are a man? That's not fair. We don't discriminate against men here." Deisy adds, "While we are very unconventional, and some of our menu and ads are very flirty, we are also very professional. We don't offer sexual services. We only offer therapeutic and beauty treatments. My step-son works full time here at the front desk, and my husband even works here part time!" Daring, unique, and one of a kind, Desuar Spa is very proud to serve men and women all across Los Angeles at their downtown location, giving the all star treatment that only Hollywood--and only Desuar Spa can provide.

Visit the Desuar Spa website at www.spadesuar.com

And call 213-265-7908 to schedule an appointment for your needs.

Visit Desuar Spa at: 215 W 5th St. 1209, Los Angeles, CA 90013

DESUAR SPA

Telephone: 213-265-7908

Email: Info@desuarspa.com

Call in advance for tips on parking, or for select guests, a VIP shuttle service.

Desuar Spa Official You Tube Video