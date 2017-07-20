Wisconsin Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Insider with Proof a Federal Contractor in Wisconsin Is Falsely Claiming to be Minority Owned to Call About Rewards

If you work for a company that is falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned to business in Wisconsin to get an unfair competitive advantage on federal jobs or federal contract bidding-call us” — Wisconsin Corporate Whistleblower Center

The Center believes that many companies misrepresent the nature of their ownership structure to gain an unfair advantage when bidding for lucrative federal contracts. As an example, the US Department of Transportation mandates that 10% of federal highway jobs go to a minority or woman owned business. These federal contracts can be worth tens of millions of dollars for even a subcontractor.

The Wisconsin Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Most federal agencies put a premium of giving minority or women owned businesses preferential treatment when it comes to biding on federal contracts. The system designed to assist minority or women owned businesses obtain federal work contracts is very easy to manipulate. As an example, a Caucasian male could appoint his female wife president/CEO of a Wisconsin based food distribution company, and or a construction company that builds highways and only an insider or the employees of the company would know the husband ran the business. The company could be based anywhere in Wisconsin including Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine, Appleton, or Oshkosh.

"If you work for a company that is falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned to business in Wisconsin to get an unfair competitive advantage on federal jobs or federal contract bidding or as an insider you possess this type of proof-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and let's explore the reward possibilities.

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Wisconsin Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million dollar state or federal tax evasion, or an Wisconsin based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects.

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation.


