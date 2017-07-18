Kansas Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges a Medical Doctor in Kansas to Call About Rewards If They Have Proof a Healthcare Provider in Kansas Is Substantially Overbilling Medicare

We are urging a medical doctor in Kansas to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for a discussion about how the federal whistleblower reward program works” — Kansas Corporate Whistleblower Center

The Kansas Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging a medical doctor in Kansas to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for a discussion about how the federal whistleblower reward program works-for people who have proof of multi-million dollar Medicare fraud or overbilling. We think a physician or healthcare professional with proof a Kansas based healthcare provider is involved in a million-dollar scheme to overbill Medicare should at least inquire about the potential value of their information."

The types of medical doctors or healthcare workers in Kansas the Kansas Corporate Whistleblower would like to hear from about federal whistleblower rewards include potential whistleblowers who have proof of the following:

* A ER doctor who can prove their Kansas based hospital/employer is routinely and intentionally admitting Medicare patients for medically unnecessary tests or procedures.

* An employee at a Kansas based skilled nursing facility or nursing home that is intentionally overbilling Medicare for unnecessary Medical procedures or for medical procedures that never took place. The facility could be based in Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, Lawrence or anywhere in Kansas

* A Kansas based cardiology group that is performing high volume unnecessary cardiac procedures on Medicare recipients.

* A Kansas based hospice provider that is signing up Medicare patients for hospice-even though the patients do not qualify for hospice-because they are not dying.



The Center says, "If you are a medical doctor or a healthcare worker anywhere in Kansas and you have proof a healthcare provider is overbilling Medicare every day for unwarranted medical procedures or medical treatments please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and allow us to try to figure out what your potential whistleblower reward might be worth. The wrongdoing must involve at least a million dollars for a whistleblower to get properly compensated."



Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Kansas Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Kansas Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Kansas based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation.


