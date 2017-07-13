The Weston System℠ Patented Scalp Micropigmentation Method Proves Superior Over the Temporary Multi-Session Methods

Compliments All Ethnicities The Patented Weston System℠ for Hair Loss The Weston System℠ Repairs Failed Hair Transplants

The Weston System℠ is the World's Only One-Appointment Patented Scalp Micropigmentation Method

My Florida and Maryland Center locations are booked solid. Clients are now understanding and realizing the pitfalls of the multi-session scalp micropigmentation methods and their added costs.” — Mark W. Weston, Owner, M. Weston Non-Surgical Hair Restoration Centers

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approximately 56 million men suffer from male pattern baldness as well as women suffering from some type of hair loss. Medications, potions, topicals and even invasive hair transplant surgeries have been only a temporary solution. But now, The Weston System℠, offers the world's only patented, one-day, permanent scalp micropigmentation method for hair loss.

A NOW DECREASING DEMAND FOR MULTI-SESSION SCALP MICROPIGMENTATIONS

The overwhelmng demand for Weston's patented system available only at the M. Weston Non-Surgical Hair Restoration Centers is causing a decreased demand for the temporary multi-session scalp micropigmentation methods. Hair loss suffers are now realizing that the need to return for reapplication multiple sessions is becoming a burden on their time and finances.

WHY ARE MULTI-SESSIONS EVEN REQUIRED THE FIRST PLACE?

Depending on the multi-session scalp micropigmentation provider, there is an initial quote, then any needed sessions past the first two or three are charged on an average of $500 to $800 per additional per session. If the technician is inexperienced and you are required to have additional sessions, the cost per additional session falls on you. This may very well be an unanticipated cost until you proceed through your “sessions.” Returning for sessions multiple times for completion drives up the cost of the application, bearing travel and lodging expenses each time or time off work. In addition, until your final “treatment” is completed 4 to 6 weeks later, you are temporarily left with an unfinished scalp pigmentation. In addition, their clients need to be prepared for an "open checkbook" should the provider continue to charge for additional sessions that were not originally quoted. Some companies entice you with a low introductory cost of $399.00 but require you to have 9 sessions. The end cost of just the pigmentation is $3591 and you have to return 9 times. So how is this really a savings with time off work, travel and other added expenses? There are many reports of these multi-session scalp micropigmentations costing up to $9,000. Multi-sessions providers openly admit that their method fades in between each session.

WHAT IS THE WESTON SYSTEM℠?

M. Weston Non-Surgical Hair Restoration company owner, Mark Weston, was the first in the world to aggressively research, engineer and develop a tattoo needle specifically for duplicating a hair follicular unit and the specific pigmentation application method to the scalp. Weston filed a patent application for his needle and method in 2009 and the USPTO approved and issued the final patent in July of 2015. Since that time, Weston has turned the hair loss industry on its head.

The Weston System℠ is a technologically-advanced hybrid medical tattooing method that mimics lost follicular hair units on the scalp for men and women suffering from hair loss. This System is comprised of patented needles, proprietary equipment and pigments, as well as a specific methodology for application. Developed as a one-time permanent application that naturally blends with any hair color and skin tone, this System is applied on the male client with a close buzz cut, blending the replicated follicles into the client’s remaining hair. For women, the same application method is used as a camouflage of thinning areas of the scalp.

The Weston System℠ is a superior and permanent solution to hair loss that is non-surgical, produces immediate results, is virtually pain-free, requires no recuperation time, maintenance free is and less expensive than hair transplants.

Weston is available for interview upon request.

