Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a Federal Contractor in Mississippi To Call about Rewards If Their Employer Is Falsely Claiming to be Minority Owned

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center, “We are urging an employee of a company in Mississippi that provides any kind of service to the federal government to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority or woman owned business to gain an unfair advantage on bidding for federal contracts. As we would like to discuss anytime the rewards for this type of information can be very significant. A company lying about their status to get preferential treatment on federally funded projects should be punished and employers or insiders with this type of proof should get rewarded." http://Mississippi.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center believes the system designed to assist minority or women owned businesses obtain federal work contracts is very easy to manipulate. As an example, a Caucasian male could appoint his female wife president of a food distribution company that provides food services for federally funded school lunch programs in Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Tupelo or anywhere in Mississippi and call the company a minority or woman owned business-even though his wife had nothing to do with the day to day operation or management of the business.

Aside from food distribution companies falsely claiming to being-a minority or woman owned business the Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center is also interested in hearing about the same type of wrongdoing involving companies doing business with the following federal departments or agencies:

* Department of Transportation

* Environmental Protection Agency

* General Services Administration

* Department of Energy

* Department of Defense

* The VA



“If you work for a company that is falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned to business anywhere in Mississippi to get an unfair competitive advantage on federal jobs or federal contract bidding-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and let’s explore the reward possibilities. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it could have been worth?" http://Mississippi.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Mississippi Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Mississippi based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Mississippi can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Mississippi.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com.



