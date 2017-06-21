Erythropoietin Drug Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5 % from 2016 to 2023
Global erythropoietin drug market research report, by product type (biosimilars, first generation) by application and by end user - Forecast Till 2023
Erythropoietin drug are used to stimulate the growth of the RBC production. This drugs are used during treatment of cancer, renal diseases, anemia and many more. Due to changing lifestyle and adoption of smoking by majority of population has led to increase the possibility for this diseases. Increasing number of this diseases is the major driving factor for the growth of this market. Beside this introduction of new and advanced drugs and increasing demand for the treatment for the diseases like cancer and AIDS has provided fuel for the growth of this market. Global erythropoietin drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 % and reach till $10.05 billion by end of 2023.
On regional basis, global erythropoietin drug market is dominated by North America. Due to presence of huge population suffering from renal diseases and cancer has helped to grow this market in North America. Europe has the second largest market slightly less then North America. UK, Germany and France are the major contributor of erythropoietin drug market in Europe. Increasing healthcare spending in this countries has provided a push to the market. Asia Pacific erythropoietin drug market is growing at a CAGR of 12.2 % during forecasted period. Due to increasing number of patients suffering from renal diseases, AIDS and cancer in this region has provided fuel for the growth of the market. Due to led development in pharmaceutical and medical sector erythropoietin drug market for Middle East and Africa is least.
Key Players for Erythropoietin Drug Market:
• Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland),
• Johnson & Johnson (US),
• Amgen (US),
• Kyowa Hakko Kirin,
• Intas Pharmaceuticals (India),
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel),
• Biocon (India),
• Emcure Pharmaceuticals (India),
• Celltrion, Inc. (South Korea),
• Hospira (US),
• Dahua Pharmaceutical (China),
• LG Life Sciences Ltd. (Korea),
• 3SBio, Boehringer Ingelheim (US),
• BIOSIDUS (Argentina).
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global erythropoietin drug market Research Report Forecast to 2023”
Due to increasing prevalence diseases like cancer and renal diseases across the globe many of the companies are in the race to introduce treatment. Companies are using a trend of strategic alliance and acquisition to gain the market and minimize the competition in the market.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche is a Swiss multinational healthcare company operates under pharmaceutical and diagnostic department. This company has introduced Recormon (Epoetin-beta) in the treatment of renal anemia in patients with chronic renal failure. This is the one of the most widely used drug.
Johnson & Johnson is an American multinational medical devices and pharmaceutical manufacturing company. EPOGEN® is the most famous drug by the company.
Segments:
Global erythropoietin drug market has been segmented
On the basis of types which comprises of Biologics, Biosimilars.
On the basis of products market is segmented into Epoietin-alfa, Epoietin-beta, Darbepoietin-alfa, Epoetin-zeta, Epoetin-omega and others.
On the basis of applications, it is classified into End Stage Renal Disease, Cancer, HIV, Dialysis, Anemia and others.
