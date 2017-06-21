Global Copper Mining – Reserves, Annual Production and Revenues for Major Companies, 2017
Copper reserves were 720 million tonnes (Mt), with Chile dominating with 210Mt or 29.2% of the total. This was followed by Australia with 88Mt (12.2%), Peru with 82Mt (11.4%) and Mexico with 46Mt (6.4%).
Copper is available in different forms, including sulfide deposits, carbonate deposits and silicate deposits. Porphyry copper deposits are the main source of copper, and approximately 60% of the world’s copper is sourced from these deposits, followed by sediment-hosted strata bound deposits with 20%.
Key Highlights
• Global copper mine or metal content in the ore production was an estimated 19.6Mt in 2015; up by 6.4% over 2014.
• Increases in production of 22.4% in Mexico, 15.9% in Peru, 6% in China, 5.8% in Canada, 5.6% in Chile, and 2.5% in Russia also supported the global increase that year.
• Global copper consumption was 22.4Mt in 2015, with China remaining the largest copper consumer with 45% of the global total. Chinese copper consumption increased by 5.3%, despite reduced economic growth and relatively poor performance in the housing sector.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Global Copper Mining – Reserves, Production and Consumption
2.1 Reserves by Geographical Region and Major Mines
2.1.1 Reserves by country
2.2 Historical and Forecast Production
2.2.1 Total production, by country
2.3 Active Mines
2.4 Exploration Projects
2.5 Development Projects
2.6 Global Copper Consumption
2.7 Demand Drivers
2.7.1 Growing investment in global power transmission and distribution sector
2.7.2 Growing global construction sector
