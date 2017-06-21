Interactive Flat Panels 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 39.09% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global interactive flat panels market to grow at a CAGR of 39.09% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Interactive Flat Panels Market
Description
Interactive flat panel displays are touchscreen devices with large screen sizes and have higher resolution compared to interactive whiteboards and interactive projectors. SMART Boards and SMART Notebooks are the examples of the interactive flat panel display. They are used in classrooms as well as training rooms of corporate offices.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global interactive flat panels market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different types of interactive flat panels, displays, and controller cards.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Interactive Flat Panels Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BenQ
• Boxlight
• Egan Visual
• Hitachi
• Julong Educational Technology
• Promethean World
• SMART Technologies
• ViewSonic
Market driver
• Increasing development of software package applications
Market challenge
• High expense of interactive flat panels
Market trend
• Increasing adoption of interactive displays for learning
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Interactive display
• Interactive flat panel displays
• Highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by display type
• Global interactive flat panels market by display type
• Global interactive plasma and LCD flat panels market
• Global interactive UHD/4K flat panels market
• Global interactive HD flat panels market
PART 07: Market segmentation by specifications
• Global interactive flat panels market by specifications
• Global interactive flat panels market by 60-70-inch size
• Global interactive flat panels market by 70-80-inch size
• Global interactive flat panels market by 50-60-inch size
• Global interactive flat panels market by 80-90-inch size
• Global interactive flat panels market by 90-99-inch size
PART 08: Market segmentation by application
• Global interactive flat panels market by application
• Global interactive flat panels market in education sector
• Global interactive flat panels market in corporate sector
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global flat panels market by geography
• Interactive flat panels market in APAC
• Interactive flat panels market in EMEA
• Interactive flat panels market in Americas
PART 10: Key leading countries
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
• BenQ
• Boxlight
• Egan Visual
• Hitachi
• Julong Educational Technology
• Promethean World
• SMART Technologies
• ViewSonic
………..CONTINUED
