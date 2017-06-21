Brain Ischemia Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2023
Brain Ischemia Market Research Report, by Diagnosis (MRI,CT,ultrasound,angiography),by Treatment (angioplasty), by End User - Forecast Till 2023
Brain ischemia is a medical condition in which there is lack of oxygen supply to the brain. This is due to narrowing of blood vesicles which is caused due to blood clot or other factors like cholesterol. Since last few years global brain ischemia market has been growing swiftly and is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.5 % from 2017 to2023. Due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and other diseases which are affecting cardiovascular system which is major factor that causes brain ischemia. Beside this adoption of sedentary lifestyle by the people across the globe has provided fuel for the growth of this market.
Geographically, global ischemia market is segmented into four major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific plus Middle East and Africa. The worth of this market in 2016 was 1.43 billion and is expected to reach $2.23 billion by the end of 2023 by growing continuously at the CAGR of 6.5 %. North America contribute the highest share in the brain ischemic market. Due to increasing number of diabetic, obese and aging population in North America are major driving factor for the growth of this market. Among all regions, ischemia’s market in Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. Due to a huge population and increasing prevalence of diseases like sickle cell anemia and diabetes in this region all these together has served to a platform for the growth of the market here.
Key Players for Global Brain Ischemia Market
• Bayer AG (Germany),
• H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark),
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US),
• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany),
• ThromboGenics NV (Belgium),
• Vernalis Plc (UK),
• Neurotec Pharma SL (Spain),
• Johnson and Johnson (US),
• Covidien Plc (Ireland),
• Stryker Corporation (US),
• Abbott Laboratories (US),
• Penumbra, Inc. (US),
• Philips Healthcare (Netherland),
• Hitachi Ltd. (Japan),
• GE Healthcare (UK)
• Siemens Healthcare (US).
Request a Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1424
Segmentation:
Global brain ischemia market is segmented
On the basis of diagnosis which includes MRI, CT, ultrasound, angiography and other. The market is also segmented
On the basis of treatment which includes angioplasty, drug treatment and other. Drug treatment is sub segmented into anticoagulation therapy, antiplatelet and other. Anticoagulation therapy is further sub segmented into heparin and warfarin. Antiplatelet therapy is further sub segmented as aspirin and other.
On the basis of end user the market is segmented as hospital, clinics and other.
Bristol-Myers Squibb International which is headquartered in US; it s working on the trials of CV006-004, Acute Viprinex™ which are used for the treatment of brain ischemia.
H. Lundbeck A/S has presented a new effective and safe data for desmoteplase which is an thrombolytic drug used for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. It has received fast-track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Brain Ischemia Market Research Report Forecast to 2023”
Browse full report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/brain-ischemia-market
Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
1.2.2.1 Assumptions
1.2.2.2 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure:
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process:
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research:
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Market Factor Analysis
4.1 Porters Five Forces Model
4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.4 Threat Of New Entrants
4.5 Threat Of Substitutes
4.6 Intensity Of Rivalry
5. Global Brain Ischemia Market, By Diagnosis
Continue…………
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Related Report
Global Hospital Bed Market Research Report - Forecast to 2027
The global Hospital Bed market is expected to reach USD 5,291.8 million in the forecasted period and is expected to grow at as a CAGR of 4.4%.Know more about this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hospital-bed-market-898
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.
Contact:
Akash Anand,
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here