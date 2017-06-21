Omega 3 Products Global Market Expected to Reach $712.35 Million by Forecasts Period 2022
Omega 3 Products Market 2017
Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid (EFA), also known as a polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA).
It is derived from both animal and plant sources, although Omega-3 from fish oil is the most common supplemental form.
Market size of Omega 3 Products is estimated to be 712.35 Million USD in 2016
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Omega 3 Products in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Epax, Aker BioMarine, Innovix Pharma, Crode, DSM, Nordic Naturals, Luhua Biomarine, Marine Ingredients, Cargill, Pharmavite, Ascenta Health, KD Pharma, Pharbio, Dow Chemical, GSK, Natrol, Carlson Laboratories, Gowell Pharma, By-Health, OmegaBrite, Amway, NOW Foods, Optimum Nutrition.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Omega 3
Omega-D3
Omega 3-6-9
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Athletes and Lifters
Ordinary People
Others
