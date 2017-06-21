Europe Smart Building Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022
Europe Smart Building Market 2017
A Smart Building is: Also referred to as an Intelligent Building. Smart buildings improve the productivity of people and processes by leveraging technology & actionable information to help you & your building make better decisions and become smart, efficient and sustainable.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Smart Building in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Siemens
UTC
Schneider
Ingersoll Rand(Trane)
Azbil
General Electric
Eaton
Legrand
Market Segment by Countries, covering
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Market Segment by Type, covers
Software Information System
Building Management System
Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant
Installation & Service
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Smart Building Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Software Information System
1.2.2 Building Management System
1.2.3 Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant
1.2.4 Installation & Service
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Commercial Buildings
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Government Buildings
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Honeywell
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Smart Building Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Honeywell Smart Building Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Honeywell News
2.2 Johnson Controls
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Smart Building Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Johnson Controls Smart Building Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 Johnson Controls News
2.3 Siemens
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Smart Building Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Siemens Smart Building Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Siemens News
2.4 UTC
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Smart Building Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 UTC Smart Building Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 UTC News
2.5 Schneider
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Smart Building Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued
