Corrective Contact Lenses 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.22% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global corrective contact lenses market to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Corrective Contact Lenses Market
Description
Contact lenses are thin lenses placed directly on the surface of the eye to correct vision or for therapeutic purposes. They are also worn for cosmetic reasons, particularly to change eye color. Contact lenses can be rigid, soft, or hybrid in nature, depending on the composition of the materials used. Contact lenses are a replacement for corrective glasses due to their better esthetic and cosmetic appeal.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global corrective contact lenses market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales and replacement demand.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Corrective Contact Lenses Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cooper
• Johnson & Johnson
• Novartis
• Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Other prominent vendors
• Carl Zeiss
• Contamac
• Essilor International
• HOYA
• Menicon
• Shanghai Hydron Contact Lens Optics (Ginko International)
• SynergEyes
• UltraVision CLPL
Market driver
• Increasing awareness through social media marketing
Market challenge
• Rise of alternatives and substitutes
Market trend
• Technological product innovations
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Corrective contact lenses market in Americas
• Corrective contact lenses market in EMEA
• Corrective contact lenses market in APAC
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
• Market overview
• Global corrective soft contact lenses market
• Global corrective RGP contact lenses market
• Global corrective hybrid contact lenses market
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Technological product innovations
• Rising preference for contact lenses over spectacles
• Growing popularity of silicone hydrogel contact lenses
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Industry association
• Investment opportunity analysis
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Cooper
• Johnson & Johnson
• Novartis
• Valeant Pharmaceuticals
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
