Programming Language Training Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
Global Programming Language Training Market
Description
A programming language is used to communicate instructions to a machine (computer) using a formally constructed language. The IT training industry includes courses related to the design, development, application, implementation, and support for computer-based systems. The training industry can be segmented into six broad categories: IT infrastructure training, programming and database training, enterprise business application training, desktop applications training, certification training, and cyber security training.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global programming language training market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value and services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The Global Programming Language Training Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Analytics Training Institute
• Global Knowledge Training
• Learning Tree International
• NetCom Learning
• NIIT
Other prominent vendors
• Aptech
• Bloc
• Coursera
• Dev Bootcamp
• edX
• Firebrand Training
• Lynda.com
• Makers Academy
• Manipal ProLearn
• ONLC training center
• Simplilearn Solutions
• Udacity
• Udemy
Market driver
• Adoption of cloud computing
Market challenge
• Increase in open online educational resources
Market trend
• Increasing trend of online learning
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global programming language training market by product
• Global classroom programming language training market
• Global online programming language training market
• Global boot camp programming language training market
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global programming language training market by end-user
• Global corporate programming language training market
• Global academic programming language training market
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global programming language training market by geography
• Programming language training market in North America
• Programming language training market in APAC
• Programming language training market in Europe
• Programming language training market in ROW
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Increasing trend of online learning
• Growing emphasis on coding boot camps
• Rise of big data
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Competitive benchmarking
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• Analytics Training Institute
• Global Knowledge Training
• Learning Tree International
• NetCom Learning
• NIIT
PART 14: Other Prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
