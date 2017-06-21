Bio-Oil Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022
This report studies the Bio-Oil market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Bio-Oil market by product type and applications/end industries.
The major players in global Bio-Oil market include
Diester Industries
Neste Oil Rotterdam
ADM
Infinita Renovables
Biopetrol
Cargill
Ital Green Oil
Glencore
Louis Dreyfus
Renewable Energy Group
RBF Port Neches
Ag Processing
Elevance
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Evergreen Bio Fuels
Minnesota Soybean Processors
Caramuru
Hebei Jingu Group
Green Plains
Flint Hills Resources
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Bio-Oil in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
South America
Middle East and Africa
On the basis of product, the Bio-Oil market is primarily split into
Bioethanol
Biodiesel
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Industrial Fuels
Transportation Fuels
Chemical Industry
Others
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Bio-Oil Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-Oil
1.2 Bio-Oil Segment by Types
1.2.1 Global Bio-Oil Production (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Bio-Oil Production Market Share (%) by Types in 2016
1.2.3 Bioethanol
1.2.4 Biodiesel
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Bio-Oil Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Bio-Oil Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Industrial Fuels
1.3.3 Transportation Fuels
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Bio-Oil Market by Regions (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Bio-Oil Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Bio-Oil Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Bio-Oil Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Bio-Oil Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Bio-Oil Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Bio-Oil Market Size (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Bio-Oil Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Bio-Oil Capacity, Production (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Bio-Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Bio-Oil Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Bio-Oil Capacity (K Units) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Bio-Oil Production (K Units) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Bio-Oil Revenue (Million USD) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Bio-Oil Average Price (USD/Unit) by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Bio-Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types
2.5 Bio-Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Bio-Oil Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Bio-Oil Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Bio-Oil Production by Regions (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Bio-Oil Capacity (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Bio-Oil Production (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Bio-Oil Revenue and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Bio-Oil Capacity, Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
Continued…..
