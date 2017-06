Automotive Test Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2022

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022

Key Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, Actia S.A. ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , June 21, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on global automotive test equipment market . The Automotive test equipment market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6% during the period 2016 to 2022.Market Highlights:The automotive test equipment is the equipment used in the automotive to ensure their proper testing with an objective to provide a better rider experience to the driver and ensure their safety while driving. The market is growing rapidly with the introduction of various stringent emission control rules upon the rising concern for environment protection. The increase in production of motor vehicles is also contributing to the growth of the automotive test equipment market. The increasing awareness among drivers, about the testing of their vehicles and the connectivity of testing methodology with smartphones are also driving the demand of automotive test equipment.Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2204 Key Players of Automotive Test Equipment Market:• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)• ABB Ltd (Switzerland)• Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.)• Actia S.A. (France)• Advantest Corp (Japan)• Horiba Ltd. (Japan)• Softing AG (Germany)• Teradyne Inc. (U.S.) amongMarket Research AnalysisThe market is highly application driven. The mobile device based scan tool is expected to dominate the automotive test equipment market. Mobile-device based scan tools are expected to witness very fast growth as all automobile manufacturers are manufacturing advanced vehicles, which are equipped with analyzing solutions and user friendly diagnostic solutions.Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the automotive test equipment market with the highest CAGR due to the raid expansion of the automotive manufacturers in the developing nations of India and China. The increase in demand of automotive due to rise in the purchasing power, is also expected to contribute to the growth of this region. The stringent vehicle emission regulations laid down by emission control authorities are also expected to spur the growth in the region of North America and Europe.Global Automotive test equipment market Size by ApplicationScope of the ReportThis study provides an overview of the global Automotive test equipment market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive test equipment market by its product type, vehicle type, application and region.By Product type• Wheel alignment tester• Engine dynamometer• Chassis dynamometer• Vehicle emission test systemBy vehicle type• Light commercial vehicle• Heavy commercial vehicle• Passenger carsBy Application• Mobile device based scan tool• Handheld scan tool• PC/ laptop based scan tool• OthersBy Region• North America• Asia Pacific• Europe• Rest of the WorldBrief TOC:1 Executive Summary2 Research Methodology2.1 Scope of the Study2.1.1 Definition2.1.2 Research Objective2.1.3 Assumptions2.1.4 Limitations2.2 Research Process2.2.1 Primary Research2.2.2 Secondary Research2.3 Market size Estimation2.4 Forecast Model3 Market Dynamics3.1 Market Drivers3.2 Market Inhibitors3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4 Global Automotive test equipment market, By Product type type4.1 Wheel alignment tester4.2 Engine dynamometer4.3 Chassis dynamometer4.4 Vehicle emission test system5 Global Automotive test equipment market, By Application5.1 Introduction5.2 Mobile device based scan tool5.3 Handheld scan tool5.4 PC/ laptop based scan tool5.5 OthersContinue…Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-test-equipment-market-2204 About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.ContactAkash Anand,Market Research FutureOffice No. 528, Amanora ChambersMagarpatta Road, Hadapsar,Pune - 411028Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com