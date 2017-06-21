Automotive Test Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2022
Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022
Market Highlights:
The automotive test equipment is the equipment used in the automotive to ensure their proper testing with an objective to provide a better rider experience to the driver and ensure their safety while driving. The market is growing rapidly with the introduction of various stringent emission control rules upon the rising concern for environment protection. The increase in production of motor vehicles is also contributing to the growth of the automotive test equipment market. The increasing awareness among drivers, about the testing of their vehicles and the connectivity of testing methodology with smartphones are also driving the demand of automotive test equipment.
Key Players of Automotive Test Equipment Market:
• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
• ABB Ltd (Switzerland)
• Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.)
• Actia S.A. (France)
• Advantest Corp (Japan)
• Horiba Ltd. (Japan)
• Softing AG (Germany)
• Teradyne Inc. (U.S.) among
Market Research Analysis
The market is highly application driven. The mobile device based scan tool is expected to dominate the automotive test equipment market. Mobile-device based scan tools are expected to witness very fast growth as all automobile manufacturers are manufacturing advanced vehicles, which are equipped with analyzing solutions and user friendly diagnostic solutions.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the automotive test equipment market with the highest CAGR due to the raid expansion of the automotive manufacturers in the developing nations of India and China. The increase in demand of automotive due to rise in the purchasing power, is also expected to contribute to the growth of this region. The stringent vehicle emission regulations laid down by emission control authorities are also expected to spur the growth in the region of North America and Europe.
Global Automotive test equipment market Size by Application
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global Automotive test equipment market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive test equipment market by its product type, vehicle type, application and region.
By Product type
• Wheel alignment tester
• Engine dynamometer
• Chassis dynamometer
• Vehicle emission test system
By vehicle type
• Light commercial vehicle
• Heavy commercial vehicle
• Passenger cars
By Application
• Mobile device based scan tool
• Handheld scan tool
• PC/ laptop based scan tool
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Rest of the World
Brief TOC:
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Scope of the Study
2.1.1 Definition
2.1.2 Research Objective
2.1.3 Assumptions
2.1.4 Limitations
2.2 Research Process
2.2.1 Primary Research
2.2.2 Secondary Research
2.3 Market size Estimation
2.4 Forecast Model
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Inhibitors
3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4 Global Automotive test equipment market, By Product type type
4.1 Wheel alignment tester
4.2 Engine dynamometer
4.3 Chassis dynamometer
4.4 Vehicle emission test system
5 Global Automotive test equipment market, By Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Mobile device based scan tool
5.3 Handheld scan tool
5.4 PC/ laptop based scan tool
5.5 Others
Continue…
