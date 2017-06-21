Europe Tahini Market 2017 Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Europe Tahini Market 2017 Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022”.PUNE, INDIA, June 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Europe Tahini Market 2017
Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Tahini in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1430702-europe-tahini-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Haitoglou Bros
Prince Tahini
Al Wadi Al Akhdar
Dipasa
A.O. Ghandour & Sons
Sesajal
Mounir Bissat
Sunshine International Foods
Arrowhead Mills
Joyva
Market Segment by Countries, covering
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hulled Tahini
Unhulled Tahini
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Paste & Spreads
Halva & Other Sweets
Sauces & Dips
Others
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1430702-europe-tahini-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Tahini Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Hulled Tahini
1.2.2 Unhulled Tahini
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Paste & Spreads
1.3.2 Halva & Other Sweets
1.3.3 Sauces & Dips
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Haitoglou Bros
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Tahini Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Haitoglou Bros Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Haitoglou Bros News
2.2 Prince Tahini
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Tahini Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Prince Tahini Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 Prince Tahini News
2.3 Al Wadi Al Akhdar
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Tahini Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Al Wadi Al Akhdar News
2.4 Dipasa
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Tahini Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Dipasa Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Dipasa News
2.5 A.O. Ghandour & Sons
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Tahini Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 A.O. Ghandour & Sons Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 A.O. Ghandour & Sons News
2.6 Sesajal
2.6.1 Profile
2.6.2 Tahini Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 Sesajal Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6.4 Business Overview
2.6.5 Sesajal News
2.7 Mounir Bissat
2.7.1 Profile
2.7.2 Tahini Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1430702
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here