Europe Tahini Market 2017 Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Tahini in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversHaitoglou BrosPrince TahiniAl Wadi Al AkhdarDipasaA.O. Ghandour & SonsSesajalMounir BissatSunshine International FoodsArrowhead MillsJoyvaMarket Segment by Countries, coveringGermanyUKFranceRussiaItalyMarket Segment by Type, coversHulled TahiniUnhulled TahiniMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoPaste & SpreadsHalva & Other SweetsSauces & DipsOthers