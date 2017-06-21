Automatic Content Recognition Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Demand, Growth and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022 To Its Research DatabasePUNE, INDIA , June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automatic Content Recognition Market
This report studies The Global Automatic Content Recognition Market, analyzes and researches the Automatic Content Recognition development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Microsoft
Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)
Nuance Communications
Digimarc
Shazam Entertainment
ArcSoft
Enswers
Doreso
ACRCloud
Audible Magic Corporation
Civolution
Gracenote
Mufin GmbH
iPharro Media GmbH
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Automatic Content Recognition can be split into
Hardware
Solution
Services
Market segment by Application, Automatic Content Recognition can be split into
Media & Entertainment
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
Defence & Public Safety
IT & Telecommunication
Other
