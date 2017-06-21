There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,223 in the last 365 days.

Automatic Content Recognition Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market

Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Demand, Growth and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market

This report studies The Global Automatic Content Recognition Market, analyzes and researches the Automatic Content Recognition development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Microsoft 
Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.) 
Nuance Communications 
Digimarc 
Shazam Entertainment 
ArcSoft 
Enswers 
Doreso 
ACRCloud 
Audible Magic Corporation 
Civolution 
Gracenote 
Mufin GmbH 
iPharro Media GmbH

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Automatic Content Recognition can be split into 
Hardware 
Solution 
Services

Market segment by Application, Automatic Content Recognition can be split into 
Media & Entertainment 
Consumer Electronics 
Automotive 
Healthcare 
Defence & Public Safety 
IT & Telecommunication 
Other

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Automatic Content Recognition 
1.1 Automatic Content Recognition Market Overview 
1.1.1 Automatic Content Recognition Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Automatic Content Recognition Market by Type 
1.3.1 Hardware 
1.3.2 Solution 
1.3.3 Services 
1.4 Automatic Content Recognition Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Media & Entertainment 
1.4.2 Consumer Electronics 
1.4.3 Automotive 
1.4.4 Healthcare 
1.4.5 Defence & Public Safety 
1.4.6 IT & Telecommunication 
1.4.7 Other

2 Global Automatic Content Recognition Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Automatic Content Recognition Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Microsoft 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.) 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Nuance Communications 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Digimarc 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Shazam Entertainment 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 ArcSoft 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Enswers 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Doreso 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 ACRCloud 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Audible Magic Corporation 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Automatic Content Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Civolution 
3.12 Gracenote 
3.13 Mufin GmbH 
3.14 Shazam Entertainment 
3.15 iPharro Media GmbH

Continued……

