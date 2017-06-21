Mental Health Software Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
This report studies The Global Mental Health Software Market, analyzes and researches the Mental Health Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Acuity Scheduling
SimplePractice
TheraNest
Athena Software
NueMD
TotalMD
Meditab Software
PC Consulting Group
Harmony Medical
TherapyNotes
Cerner Corporation
MSHealth
Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems
ICANotes
EMHware
TheraManager
WeCounsel
CureMD
Epitomax
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Mental Health Software can be split into
Web-based Mental Health Software
Cloud Based Mental Health Software
Online Mental Health Software
Market segment by Application, Mental Health Software can be split into
Hospitals
Psychological Clinics
Others
