Wasabi Networks Introduces New Portable Network Traffic Analysis Product
New Portable Network Traffic Analysis Solution for complete Packet Capture and Traffic Analysis in an easy to carry solution including wheeled carrying casePALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wasabi Networks today announced that they are adding a Portable Product to their Network Traffic Analysis product range. The new Portable NTA4-P is capable of full packet capture on 4 x 1Gb ports.
The Portable NTA (Network Traffic Analyzer) product can capture, record and analyze network traffic at 4Gb/s. Disk capacity is 9TB to 32TB. Detailed protocol and bi-directional traffic flow analysis can be performed on captured packets. Captured network traffic can be exported in PCAP file format for other purposes using external tools.
The Portable NTA is designed to be used anywhere networks needs to be tested in multiple geographic locations. Ease of portability with full NTA Capture feature set supported.
Highlights of the new Portable NTA Capture & Replay product
• Packet capture up 4Gb/s with Zero Packet Loss
• Complete Network Monitoring, Traffic Analysis, Packet Capture in one portable unit
• Full Portable solution including Case, HD monitor and keyboard/mouse in one
• Includes wheeled carrying case for ease of mobility
The NTA product range can assist in learning, testing, understanding and monitoring what is going on with the most critical parts of an organizations infrastructure. The NTA feature set can help diagnose problems quickly and ensure uptime of customer facing web pages or services. This is of critical importance to all businesses in the new sharing economy.
About Wasabi Networks: Wasabi Networks develops and markets advanced network monitoring, analysis and packet capture & replay appliances with a focus on cost competitive prices and an easy to use feature set. Wasabi Networks is founded by Jens Christophersen and Thomas Jorgensen. They previously founded the world’s leading Intelligent Network Capture Adapter Company, Napatech.
Contact
Thomas Jorgensen, President and Founder
+1 844 946 4488
info@wasabinetworks.com
Thomas Jorgensen
Wasabi Networks, Inc.
+1 (844) 946-4488
