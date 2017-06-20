Cliff Schertz of Tiempo Development is Recognized as the 2017 Owler #1 Top Rated CEO in the Tech Industry.

Community-based business insights platform announces awards for the top 0.60 percent of CEOs among 167,000 considered and only 1000 honored.

These winners are truly the best of breed: they beat out the other 99.4 percent of leaders on our platform to win a coveted 2017 Owler Top Rated CEO Award.” — Jim Fowler

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, Owler is honoring the top-rated CEOs on their platform and announced the CEO of Tiempo Development, Cliff Schertz, was awarded a top ranking in several categories. The honors include:

#1 Rated CEO in Tech Industry

#3 Rated Overall CEO in the U.S.

#4 Rated CEO of Small and Medium Sized U.S. Businesses

#5 Rated Overall CEO - Worldwide

CEOs are rated by members of the Owler community, who have collectively contributed more than a quarter million ratings this year. Owler analyzed those ratings, ultimately distributing 1,000 awards to the highest rated CEOs from over 167,000 CEOs on Owler. Winners span from 25 industries worldwide and Cliff Schertz​ was in good company, making the list alongside leaders of Salesforce, LinkedIn, and Netflix.

2017 Owler Top Rated CEO Awards provide a complete market view of a CEO’s rating, which includes ratings from employees, competitors, followers, and general Owler users.

As a Nearshore Outsource Software Development leader, Cliff Schertz has led Tiempo in becoming a trusted partner to businesses in B2B, Cloud Computing, Finance, Healthcare, Legal, Security, Transportation and other industry sectors since 2006. Tiempo has experienced tremendous growth as they enter their second decade of business and they attribute part of that growth to their proprietary agile product lifecycle management framework called Tiempo Quality System or TQS. TQS is composed of principals and best practices that ensure productive client and team interactions and as a result, efficient software development. By combining outsourcing and agile best practices into TQS along with nearshore delivery, Tiempo provides the high value and expertise that companies across the U.S. partner with and entrust to deliver quality software and services.

“The 2017 Owler Top Rated CEO Awards are a true market view of the most esteemed CEOs,” said Jim Fowler, CEO at Owler. “These winners are truly the best of breed: they beat out the other 99.4 percent of leaders on our platform to win a coveted 2017 Owler Top Rated CEO Award.”

About Tiempo Development

Tiempo Development is making the business of software development easier and more affordable with a unique combination of a nearshore business model, agile methodology, and advanced talent management. Tiempo’s development teams engineer powerful technologies that align with the goals and strategies of customers for both internal and public-facing development initiatives. Tiempo’s proprietary agile product lifecycle management framework, the Tiempo Quality System or TQS, is composed of principals and best practices that ensure productive client and team interactions. The result is highly efficient software development that supports companies in launching software releases sooner without draining important resources.

To learn what Tiempo is all about, view the following video: http://www.tiempodev.com/videos/a-better-way-to-outsource-software-development#video-play

Tiempo Blogs: http://www.tiempodev.com/corporateblog

Tiempo eBooks: http://www.tiempodev.com/ebooks

And for more information please visit: http://www.tiempodev.com

About Owler

Owler is the world’s largest community-based business insights platform that business professionals use to outsmart their competition, gain competitive insights, and uncover the latest industry news and alerts. Owler is powered by an active community of 1 million business professionals who contribute unique business insights such as competitors, private company revenue, and CEO ratings. From startups all the way to large enterprises (including 96% of the Fortune 500), CEOs, salespeople, marketers, product managers, and all types of business professionals use Owler daily. Launched in 2014, and funded by Norwest Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures, Owler is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Spokane, WA, and Coimbatore, India.