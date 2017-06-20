TraceGains Employees Win Big in Annual TraceGains Innovation Award Ceremony
Three TraceGains employees earned the coveted TraceGains Innovation Award and prizes for their innovative ideasDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, Inc, the leading information management and compliance software solution for food, beverage, and CPG companies announced three TraceGains Innovation Award winners during a company-wide meeting on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Simon Orrell, Senior Account Executive, won the Platinum prize – a luxury trip for two to Hawaii – for a set of ideas on delivering food safety document management more rapidly, efficiently, and economically to a broader segment of the food and CPG supply chain.
Mark LaRoche, Systems Quality Assurance, won the Gold prize – a luxury 3-day weekend for two at the Aspen St. Regis – for his ideas to better automate communication with TraceGains Network’s supplier ecosystem.
Dana Johnson Downing, Director of Strategic Partnerships, won the Silver prize – a high end dinner and wine tasting for 4 at Colorado’s premier restaurant, the Flagstaff House – for her ideas around synchronizing food and CPG customers’ supplier base with TraceGains Network.
More than half of TraceGains employees submitted their ideas for consideration in the TraceGains Innovation Award contest and many of those ideas have already been implemented or are in the process of being implemented. TraceGains has a strong company culture of innovation, collaboration, and fun – and the winners of the contest exemplify this culture.
About TraceGains
TraceGains is a rapidly growing software company, delivering a sophisticated suite of products for food, beverage, and CPG companies. TraceGains solutions empower our customers to satisfy compliance with regulations and industry standards such as FSMA, GFSI, and HACCP, without the need for additional staff.
At the heart of TraceGains is a robust platform that enables companies to automate and optimize their processes though instant information sharing and collaboration between supply chain partners, which saves time and improves food safety and quality.
TraceGains is the winner of the 2016 Stratus Award for Cloud Collaboration. The company is also among the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers and was named a Top 20 Information Technology Firm by ColoradoBIZ magazine. Learn more about TraceGains products at www.tracegains.com. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.
