1SEO Tech Launches New Website with User Experience in Mind
A Bristol-based IT firm streamlines the process of implementing network solutions.BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, June 20th, 1SEO Tech, an IT consulting firm near Philadelphia, launched a new website focusing primarily on user experience for both desktop and mobile users.
“We designed the new website with a user-friendly approach in mind,” says Scott Fcasni, President of 1SEO Tech. “It’s a remedy for how difficult it can be for businesses to get in touch with a reliable IT provider in a time of need.”
“That’s why it’s our goal to make the entire process more efficient, from the time a problem is identified to when it’s solved,” he adds. “This way, we can limit downtime and deliver IT support for businesses in New Jersey and Philadelphia as quickly as possible.”
Fcasni’s staff provides IT support to customers blindsided with issues relating to their networks, as well as Managed Services for businesses requiring continuous monitoring at a fixed monthly price.
1SEO Tech also specializes in cloud computing solutions to help develop more synchronized work environments. From file sharing and storage to backup support and disaster recovery, they’re on a mission to help businesses thrive through technology.
Nowadays, with ransomware attacks and other viruses sabotaging computer networks around the globe, it’s apparent that cyberspace is the modern battlefield.
“Technology continues to grow exponentially,” Fcasni says, “And a lot of people are starting to feel like they’re losing a grip on its sporadic evolution. Our staff wants to help them restore control over their networks, so they can focus on running their businesses without disruption.”
The world of technology is a chaotic one. However, thanks to 1SEO Tech’s new website, local businesses will quickly be able to gain peace of mind about the protection and performance of their networks.
About 1SEO Technologies
1SEO Technologies is a managed IT service provider in the Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia area that delivers reliability to their clients while solving business problems and helping businesses stay productive. They provide end-to-end IT solutions for their clients, including backup recovery, wireless network support, cloud solutions, network solutions, managed IT services, and results-driven solutions to help their clients stay connected. With a focus on productivity, the company maximizes IT infrastructure while reducing cost.
