MYDX INC. (OTCMKTS:MYDX) BREAKS BARRIERS WITH ITS CANNABIS BRANDING SERVICES.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyDx360 is a Software As A Service (SAAS)-based community engagement platform designed to help entrepreneurs develop, launch and track the effects of newly formulated products on consumers to help penetrate their target markets more effectively.

As part of the service, companies will choose from among MyDx’s many chemical formulations that best align with the ailments its target demographic is seeking to alleviate. From there, MyDx will outsource the delivery of those formulations through licensed concentrate manufacturing facilities and provide customer-engagement support via its SAAS platform to acquire and analyze user feedback. Collectively, this suite of services will be called MyDx360.

The purpose of MyDx360 is three-fold:

Bridge the relationship gap between customers and companies

Facilitate real-time feedback to help companies respond to changing market trends

Provide soup to nuts coverage of formulated-concentrates

MyDx360: Subscription Pricing & Services

MyDx360 will offer its customers various levels of support according to its status level in the subscription agreement. For instance, standard and premium subscribers will have access to varying levels of formula customization and data analyses to support their business and product development initiatives. Please see attached image for more details.

MyDx360 will offer seamless market entry to aspiring entrepreneurs and brands by streamlining the process by which they create formulated-concentrates and then provides them with a feedback ecosystem directly connecting customers with brands”, said Daniel Yazbeck, Chief Executive Officer, MyDx. “It will also provide MyDx with a new high margin revenue stream where it is able to leverage its software and data to support the hyper growth in the market”, concluded Mr. Yazbeck.

For More Information on MyDx360:

Visit www.cdxlife.com/mydx360

Email info@cdxlife.com and mention MyDx 360