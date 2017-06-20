1Heart Conducts a Business Seminar in California
The event was held last June 8, 2017, at 18455 Burbank Blvd., Suite 210, Tarzana CA.
Presented by highly experienced individuals with more than 30 years of professional background in the business and franchise sector namely, Ted Beinhorn, Managing Partner / Broker of Expressway Business Loans, David Goodman, Founder / CEO of Franchise Biz Consulting, and 1Heart’s Randolph Clarito, Director of Business and Franchise Development, the information-packed seminar was well received by entrepreneurs and business professionals who attended the event.
Some of the topics that were discussed were:
• How to setup your own business
• Sources of business funding
• Different kinds of franchise businesses
The attendees showed their enthusiasm when they were presented about the senior care franchise being a 'hot' and growing industry in the next 10 to 20 more years. They also learned of 1Heart’s proven and tested business model that comprises of effective management strategies, an efficient operating system coupled with continuing professional development and healthcare training programs through its 1Heart Business Academy and 1Heart Caregiver University.
"We know that there are a growing number of people wanting to put up their own business and we are more than ready to offer them valuable insights and knowledge as they venture into entrepreneurship. Our business seminars will continue to help educate and inform them and those who are interested in franchising as we are planning to conduct these seminars on a regular schedule.“ says Randolph. Entrepreneurs interested learn initial senior care information from the company’s website 1HeartFranchise.com.
David Goodman was able to present his expertise in helping entrepreneurs decide which franchise business best fit their professional profile, qualification and interest. David showcased success rates for franchise businesses compared to independent businesses. As Franchise Consultant, people can reach him in his hotline (858)287-0303 for individual consultation.
Ted Beinhorn presented guide to acquiring startup financing, types of working capital financing and identifying potential funding sources. Attendees were informed to reach him at his direct line number (561)271-3585 for individual evaluation of what funding can be available to them.
As a result of the 3 speakers’ collaboration and synergy, 1Heart was able to recommend 3 franchise applicants to Ted Beinhorn for evaluation and possible financial assistance support. David is now also presently introducing the 1Heart Care franchise to his franchise candidates.
About 1Heart Caregiver Services®
1Heart Caregiver Services®, 1Heartcares.com, is a premier senior care services company operating for 14 years, provided professional private care duty to seniors and adults requiring assistance in their home and healthcare needs. 1Heart Caregiver Services is a Certified Member of the American Board of Home Care, CAHSAH (California Association for Health Services at Home), Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, International Franchise Association and is accredited by BBB. 1Heart Caregiver Services offers its services in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County area, West Las Vegas, Nevada and soon in Dallas Texas.
Belina Calderon-Nernberg
1Heart Caregiver Services
8053388100
1Heart Caregiver Services "All It Takes is 1Heart That Cares"