Legal CBD (Cannabidiol) Becomes an Alternative for Patients While Medical Marijuana Remains in a Cloud
Legal CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabis compound, is being infused in skincare and other products because of healing potential for chronic conditions.
On one side, the Cannabis Industry is now less taboo, especially when it comes to helping people with cancer, veterans with PTSD, Huntington’s Disease, and children with epilepsy. The stigma of the lazy, unlawful stoner is slowly disappearing as well. This could be attributed to more products that go beyond consuming weed via inhalation.
In addition, the other popular chemical found in the marijuana flower (or hemp) Cannabidiol, known by many as CBD, is gaining grounds specifically because of its medicinal promises for patients with chronic conditions. Also, it is legal when sold on its own (without any HTC).
Twompson Prater, known by many as CaliCropDoc, says that one of the most important things about this cannabinoid, especially for people who are new to marijuana, is that “they don’t need to get high to benefit from cannabis.” He’s the founder of RxCannaCare who sells medical grade skincare that’s produced in the USA. Their products are infused with whole flower so that consumers are receiving the purest form of the chemical.
What is CBD?
Cannabidiol is one of more than 113 active cannabinoid chemicals in the Cannabis plant but unlike THC, it’s not psychoactive. This means that when consumed on its own, patients will not experience euphoria or intoxication. Instead, it interacts with specific receptors in human cells providing both physical and mental benefits. These receptors are found throughout the body, largely in the brain and immune system and make up what’s called the Endocannabinoid System (ECS). The ECS is essential in helping the body function in complete balance, or homeostasis. When our body can’t regulate nor produce endocannabinoids properly, we are often susceptible to illnesses tied to one or more functions in the ECS, often coined as “Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency”. CBD is often sold as an oil, in supplement pills, and in skin care products.
Thus far, the FDA has approved trials for a pharmaceutical version of CBD for children with rare forms of epilepsy, especially because of its potential to decrease seizures dramatically so there is some progress that’s happening on a federal level but we also need more studies that will address pain management, skin conditions, and mental illness.
In addition, recent research has also shown a correlation between the Endocannabinoid System, the use of CBD, and muscle, joint, arthritis, and other body pain relief.
On June 24th-26th, RxCannaCare will be exhibiting its two signature lines, Canna Cosmetics and Relax Organics as a Premier Sponsor of the 26th Annual International Esthetics Cosmetics and Spa Conference (IECSC) in Las Vegas. Twompson, who is an industry leader with 18+ years of experience, is excited to educate professionals in the cosmetics and spa industry about the benefits of CBD skin care products including the different regimens that can help with anything from pain to eczema, rashes, aging skin.
He believes that the current progressive generation is passionate about creating synergy between health and wealth while becoming advocates in a movement that spreads truth and awareness about the benefits Mother Nature has long been providing.
About the IECSC Conference:
The 2017 International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference Las Vegas will take place on June 24th-26th, 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the Central Hall.
This event gathers the national and international spa market and introduces qualified attendees from across the nation and worldwide. Last year nearly 22,000 attendees made an appearance including more than 600 exhibiting companies. Over 135+ free educational classes were provided.
IECSC and RxCannaCare invite spa owners, managers, estheticians, cosmetologists, massage therapists, medical estheticians and doctors to join them this summer as attendees are educated and introduced to the latest trends in the spa and wellness industry.
Event Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall 3150 Paradise Road Las Vegas, NV 89109
