Sportswear in Singapore Industry Key Vendors,Manufacturers,Suppliers and Analysis Market Report 2022

Sportswear in Singapore Market

Demand for sportswear sees no signs of waning, as the health and wellness trend continues, fuelled by government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles. Several shopping centre operators, such as ION Orchard and AMK Hub, collaborated with the Health Promotion Board to organise free workout sessions throughout 2016. This helped to increase the convenience and availability of physical activity for consumers. Meanwhile, older generations are increasingly participating in physical activities. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change. Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Nike Singapore Pte Ltd in Apparel and Footwear (singapore)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Retail Operations
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Executive Summary
Sales of Apparel and Footwear Continue To Decline in 2016
the Athleisure Trend Is Sustained, Pushing Up Sales of Sports Apparel and Footwear
Tough Economy Leads To Some Brand Withdrawals, But Singapore Remains A Hub for Southeast Asia
Internet Retailing Continues To Thrive
Value Decline Expected Over the Forecast Period
Key Trends and Developments
the Sluggish Economy and Harsh Retail Environment Hinder Sales of Apparel and Footwear
Whilst Global Brands Lead the Market, Local Authorities Promote Domestic Designers
Multi-channel Marketing Gains Ground in 2016 