Sportswear in Singapore Industry Key Vendors,Manufacturers,Suppliers and Analysis Market Report 2022

Demand for sportswear sees no signs of waning, as the health and wellness trend continues, fuelled by government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles. Several shopping centre operators, such as ION Orchard and AMK Hub, collaborated with the Health Promotion Board to organise free workout sessions throughout 2016. This helped to increase the convenience and availability of physical activity for consumers. Meanwhile, older generations are increasingly participating in physical activities. Fit...
The Sportswear in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Sportswear: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Sportswear: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Distribution of Sportswear by Format: % Value 2011-2016
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sportswear: Value 2016-2021
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sportswear: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Nike Singapore Pte Ltd in Apparel and Footwear (singapore)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Nike Singapore Pte Ltd: Key Facts
Retail Operations
Summary 2 Nike Singapore Pte Ltd: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Nike Singapore Pte Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Sales of Apparel and Footwear Continue To Decline in 2016
the Athleisure Trend Is Sustained, Pushing Up Sales of Sports Apparel and Footwear
Tough Economy Leads To Some Brand Withdrawals, But Singapore Remains A Hub for Southeast Asia
Internet Retailing Continues To Thrive
Value Decline Expected Over the Forecast Period
Key Trends and Developments
the Sluggish Economy and Harsh Retail Environment Hinder Sales of Apparel and Footwear
Whilst Global Brands Lead the Market, Local Authorities Promote Domestic Designers
Multi-channel Marketing Gains Ground in 2016
Market Data
Table 8 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2011-2016
Table 9 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 10 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016
Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2012-2016
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2013-2016
Table 14 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2011-2016
Table 15 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2016
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2016-2021
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2016-2021
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Definitions
Sources
Summary 4 Research Sources
