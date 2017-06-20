Laundry Care in the Philippines Market 2017 Analysis,Opportunities and Forecasts to 2022
In the Philippines, sales of laundry care products generally depend on population growth, laundry habits and lifestyle trends. The Philippine Statistics Authority put the country’s average annual population growth rate from 2010 to 2015 at 2%, indicating strong demand for laundry care products and new opportunities for growth due to the constant need to wash clothing. However, due to the upsizing trend amongst consumers, laundry care increased by only 5% in current value terms in 2016, which was...
The Laundry Care in Philippines market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Indicators
Table 1 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2011-2016
Category Data
Table 2 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 7 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2012-2016
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2013-2016
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2012-2016
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2013-2016
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2012-2016
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2013-2016
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc in Home Care (philippines)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc: Competitive Position 2016
Unilever Philippines Inc in Home Care (philippines)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 3 Unilever Philippines Inc: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Unilever Philippines Inc: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Home Care Sees A Slowdown in Value Growth in 2016
Premium But Affordable Products Appeal To Consumers
Multinational Players Still Dominate Home Care in the Philippines
Internet Retailing Gains Ground in Metropolitan Areas
Value Growth Is Expected To Accelerate Over the Forecast Period
Key Trends and Developments
the Average Filipino Household Size Steadily Declines
Consumers Are Increasingly Buying Bigger Pack Sizes
Safety Precautions Progressively Influence the Choice of Household Goods
Market Indicators
Table 16 Households 2011-2016
Market Data
Table 17 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 18 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2012-2016
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2013-2016
Table 21 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2011-2016
Table 22 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2011-2016
Table 23 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2016
Table 24 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 25 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Definitions
Sources
Summary 5 Research Sources
