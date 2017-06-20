Global Luxury Goods Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Luxury goods has entered a new phase, where conspicuous consumption is giving way to more meaningful luxury experiences. As consumers reassess their priorities, asking themselves what they truly value, a host of major trends have emerged: from the preference given to luxury experiences over “things”, to sustainable luxury. This report features key insights and the latest trends in luxury goods around the globe in 2016, including the growth of global wealth and its impact on the wider industry.
The Global Luxury Goods Overview global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry
Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Introduction
Luxury Goods Industry Overview
Regional And Country Mix
Category Highlights
Industry Drivers
Distribution
Report Definitions
