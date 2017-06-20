Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market 2017 Global Demand Factors and Growth Strategies to 2022
Trends toward healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers aiming to avoid expensive healthcare costs and extend healthy life spans are generating growth opportunities and challenges for VDS firms, while regulatory frames are simultaneously becoming more strict. Companies are adjusting to a new connected and more informed consumer, who is starting to demand clean label VDS, by creating healthier, more diverse portfolios to drive growth in this new scenario.
The Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS): Trends and Prospects 2017 global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Introduction
Forces Shaping VDS Performance
Global Trends
Regional Overview
Innovation Insights
Beyond 2017 Expectations
Report Definitions
Appendix
