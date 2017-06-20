Small Appliances in Asia Pacific Market Driven by Expanding Demand For Premium Types, End Users & Application, 2022
Small Appliances in Asia Pacific Market
Asia Pacific posted the highest volume growth in small appliances over 2011-2016, at a volume CAGR of 7%, driven by emerging markets such as China, India and Indonesia. Air treatment products posted the highest absolute volume growth among these markets over the same period. Increasing disposable incomes and a preference for convenience are the main factors driving growth in the region.
The Small Appliances in Asia Pacific global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape - be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Additionally, trade statistics and producer’s shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
