MEDIABOSS Selected A Winner In The 38th Annual Telly Awards

The Telly Awards has named MEDIABOSS as a winner in the 38th Annual Telly Awards for their piece titled Data Unknown: "India's Mobile Generation"FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Telly Awards has named MEDIABOSS as a winner in the 38th Annual Telly Awards for their piece titled Data Unknown: "India's Mobile Generation". With over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, this is truly an honor.
"India's Mobile Generation" is part of the branded video series, Data Unknown created by Steve Kenniston, the former VP of Product Marketing at global storage company, INFINIDAT. Kenniston partnered with MEDIABOSS to produce the series.
"The premise of Data Unknown is to show how data is influencing every moment of our lives," said Steve Kenniston, Host and Creator of Data Unknown. "Working with MEDIABOSS on this project is the single most important decision regarding the show. Their extensive knowledge of and background in the Technology industry was critical in producing Data Unknown. Their insight helped bring the series' goal to life."
The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 and is the premier award honoring outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video and films. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world.
"The Telly Awards has a mission to honor the very best in film and video," said Linda Day, Executive Director of the Telly Awards. MEDIABOSS' accomplishment illustrates their creativity, skill, and dedication to their craft and serves as a testament to great film and video production."
"MediaBoss was an amazing partner in the creation of Data Unknown, an innovative series of programs designed to show the human impact of the tremendous increase in the World's use and consumption of data. We traveled around the world to meet some of the people who deal with this phenomenon every day and hear their stories," said Ian Barrett, Creative Director, MEDIABOSS. "This episode took us to India and we shared some insight as to how they were able to embrace technology and become a leader in data technology. We're proud to accept this award in recognition of the hard work involved in making such a special program."
About MEDIABOSS
MEDIABOSS is an award-winning full-service production and post company creating content for distribution across all media platforms. Our services include live broadcast; inbound marketing; content development; production; design and post for television and digital advertising.
