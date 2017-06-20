Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market is Estimated to Grow by 44% of CAGR
MarketResearchFuture.com add new report of “Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Research Report” it contains Company information, geographical dataPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, By Service Type (Real-Time Replication, Backup, Data Security), By Service Provider (Cloud, Managed, Telecom & Communications), By Deployment (Private, Public, Hybrid) - Forecast 2023
Market Highlights- In this rapidly changing world of technology, disaster recovery as a service market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. The continuous developments and increasing technological advancements are major factors leading to rapid adoption of disaster recovery as a service solutions.
Get a sample report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3230 .
As compared to other regions, the disaster recovery as a service market in North America is expected to witness significant growth. North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the market of the disaster recovery as a service market during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of disaster recovery as a service market. This is owing to the early adoption of advanced and emerging technologies in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure and allows high penetration of devices, while the increasing investments in cloud based solutions is another reason for the growth of disaster recovery as a service market.
The disaster recovery as a service market is growing rapidly over 44% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 21 billion by the end of forecast period.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023”.
Disaster recovery as a Service Market Segmentation
The disaster recovery as a service market has been segmented on the basis of service type, service provider, deployment and vertical. The provider segment is further bifurcated into cloud service provider, managed service provider and telecom and communications service provider. Out of these, the cloud service provider is expected to dominate the service providers segment and hold the largest market share of disaster recovery as a service market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing investments in the cloud based solutions. While the managed service provider is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The prominent players in the disaster recovery as a service market are –
• Amazon Web Services (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Sungard Availability Services (U.S.)
• VMware Inc. (U.S.)
• Cable & Wireless Communications (U.K.)
• Cisco Systems (U.S.)
• HP Enterprises Company (U.S.)
• Treo Information Technology (Turkey)
• NTT Communications (Japan)
Market Research Analysis:
The global disaster recovery as a service market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global disaster recovery as a service market, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the disaster recovery as a service market during the forecast period owing to the changing culture in organizations and increasing adoption of advanced technologies. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, disaster recovery as a service market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing number of organizations adopting disaster recovery services in countries such as Japan, China and India.
Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of disaster recovery as a service market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of disaster recovery as a service market. Early adoption of emerging and advanced technologies and increasing business needs are other major factors driving the growth of disaster recovery as a service market.
Browse complete report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/disaster-recovery-service-market-3230 .
Study Objectives of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the disaster recovery as a service market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of service type, service provider, deployment and vertical.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for disaster recovery as a service
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the disaster recovery as a service
Segments:
Disaster recovery as a service market can be segmented on the basis of following:
By Service Type
• Real Time Replication
• Backup
• Data Security
• Professional Services
• Training & Consulting
• Support & Maintenance
• System Integration
By Service Provider
• Cloud Service Provider
• Managed Service Provider
• Telecom & Communication Service Provider
• Others
By Deployment
• Public Cloud
• Private Cloud
• Hybrid Cloud
By Vertical
• BFSI
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Media
• IT & Telecommunication
• Government
• Others
Request for Discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3230 .
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of disaster recovery as a service market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in disaster recovery as a service market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and increasing investments
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here