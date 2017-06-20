Mobile Cloud Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity and Foresight to 2022
Global Mobile Cloud Market, by Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), by Service model (Software, Platform, Infrastructure), by Application (Finance, Education, Entertainment, Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare) - Forecast 2022
The major growth driver of Mobile Cloud Market includes increasing usage of mobile apps and services, growing market of smartphones and tablets, and growing digital technology market among others.
However, data security and privacy policy in a business are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of Mobile Cloud Market.
Objective Study of Mobile Cloud Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Mobile Cloud Market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To Analyze the Mobile Cloud Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by service model, by deployment, by applications and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Mobile Cloud Market.
Segments
• Global Mobile Cloud Market can be segmented as follows:
• Segmentation by Service model: Software, Platform, and Infrastructure.
• Segmentation by Deployment: Public, Private and Cloud.
• Segmentation by Applications: Automotive, Industrial, Entertainment, Utilities, Finance, Healthcare, and Education among others.
Some of the major players in Global Mobile Cloud Market include
• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
• Amazon web services (U.S.)
• Oracle Inc. (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Google Inc. (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Akamai Technologies (U.S.)
• Alibaba Group (China)
• EMC Corporation (U.S.)
• Apple Inc. (U.S.)
Industry News:
• EMC Corporation has formed an alliance with Parexel International Corporation to provide cloud-based document and regulatory information services. Parexel is a one of the leader in biopharmaceutical services and thus would provide life science content and information management structured within a private cloud environment.
• Akamai Technologies has done partnership with KT, one of the leading telecommunication company in Korea to build ucloud biz KT’s cloud service with Akamai technologies to expand its business in Korea region.
Americas
North America
o US
o Canada
Latin America
Europe
Western Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o U.K
o Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia– Pacific
Asia
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East& Africa
The report for Mobile Cloud Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
