Amphenol RF Appoints English Technical Sales in Southern California
Amphenol RF adds English Technical Sales to their already impressive lineup of manufacturer’s representatives, covering the Southern California region.
Amphenol RF (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the addition of English Technical Sales as its Southern California manufacturer’s representative. English Technical Sales brings over 40 years of experience and an excellent history of delivering best in class engineering and technical expertise to secure print positions for world leading manufacturers. Their sales force focuses on responding to the evolving trends in the industry and are trained in the technical specificity of the product lines they support.
“We are delighted by this announcement,” explained Dennis Nesterov, Director of Sales at Amphenol RF, “We expect the partnership will significantly expand Amphenol RF’s presence in Southern California.” English Technical Sales joins an already impressive lineup of manufacturer’s representatives at Amphenol RF.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
