Avwatch Fills a Void in the Mobile Ad hoc Networking Market with its Mobile Tracking System

New product released by Avwatch, Inc.,is radio agnostic and compatible with major MANET radios currently on the market.

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avwatch, Inc., well known for its unparalleled support to networking clients in both the government and private sectors, has announced the release of a new product, the Mobile Tracking System (MTS) for Mobile Ad hoc Networks (MANETs), which boasts ultra-quick setup time, minimal user configuration and increased throughput in the most dynamic scenarios. The MTS comes in a compact form factor, much smaller than normal tracking antennas, and has achieved line-of-site connectivity over 100 miles during recent testing events. The entire system is radio agnostic and compatible with major MANET radios currently on the market.

“The fact that the MTS brings the increased bandwidth of a directional antenna to platforms like boats and moving vehicles is a game changer for mobile, line-of-site networks,” stated Avwatch CEO and retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander Chris Kluckhuhn. Focused on the air-to-ground datalinks, the MTS provides an operator with an elegant, customizable solution to the most complicated part of a MANET. Between manned aircraft and a seemingly constant wave of new Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) hitting the market daily, the need for more robust air-to-ground datalink tools is on the rise.

Avwatch has a solid history of providing service and support to its clients. After identifying some significant gaps in the hardware available for Mobile Ad hoc Networking, Avwatch invested in manufacturing products that complement the work they are already doing. “Avwatch operates in very complex and dynamic situations but the end goal is always the same: get the relevant data to the end user, in real time. Our organization constantly strives to identify ways to make the complexities simple and that’s exactly why we decided to build the MTS,” said Ryan Kowalske, Avwatch CTO and lead designer of the MTS.

Avwatch

The Avwatch team consists of nationally recognized homeland security experts who are well-versed in military, federal, state and local disaster response planning and response protocols. Avwatch technology has been used during security efforts at Super Bowl 50 in San Jose, CA, multiple Boston Marathons and various emergency responses including Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Irene and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon clean up response. The company also provides training for U.S. Air Force pilots prior to overseas deployment and offers a wide range of aerial platforms in support of advancing UAS technology. The Massachusetts-based company serves a national client base and maintains a Tactical Operation Center in Nevada to support West Coast operations and an R&D center in Ohio.

Contact

operations@avwatch.us

http://avwatch.us/mobile-tracking-antenna-system/