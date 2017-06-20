Global Transportation Predictive Analytics Market is Expected to Grow at USD ~1,900 Million by 2022
Transportation Predictive Analytics Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Transport Type (Roadway, Railway, Aviation, Maritime)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing data volumes across transportation sector and various private agencies are the key drivers governing the market growth of the transportation predictive analytics market. The transportation predictive analytics market aims to provide the predictive analysis of logistics data and can be used to transform the way companies do business, particularly in terms of cost efficiency, operational efficiency, cost saving, dynamic pricing and collection and visualization of data.
Along with technology development, new adoptions of cloud computing, software based storage devices and internet of things (IoT) have boosted the transportation predictive analytics market. The study indicates that rising demand of integrated security & safety, cost saving, dynamic pricing and operational efficiency of data is driving the transportation predictive analytics market. It has been observed that the biggest restraints in the transportation predictive analytics are high initial cost and technical challenges related to integrating transportation predictive analytics and simulation software with the current systems, are the factors likely to decline the progression of market.
The transportation predictive analytics market is segmented on the basis of component and transport type. The component segment consists of hardware and software. The hardware components further consists of servers and storages. The software solutions can be deployed on the basis of on-premise service, private, public or hybrid cloud. The segmentation on the basis of transport type includes roadway and railway transportation which acquires high risk and therefore efficient softwares are implemented for proper tracking of machines running on road and railway track.
The global transportation predictive analytics market is expected to grow at USD ~1,900 Million by 2022, at ~22% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.
Intended Audience
• Cloud service providers
• Manufacturing Industries
• Investors and consultants
• Government Organizations
• Research/Consultancy firms
• Technology solution providers
• Automobile Industries
Study Objectives of Transportation Predictive Analytics Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the transportation predictive analytics market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the Transportation predictive analytics market based porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, transport type and end users.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Transportation predictive analytics market .
Key Players:
The prominent players in the transportation predictive analytics market are
• Cubic Corporation (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S)
• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)
• Xerox Corporation (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• Space Time Insight, Inc. (U.S.)
• Predikto Inc. (U.S.)
• Cyient Insights (India)
• Tiger Analytics (U.S.)
• T-Systems (Germany)
Segments:
Transportation predictive analytics market for segment on the basis of component, transport type and end-user.
Transportation predictive analytics market by Component:
• Hardware
• Software
Transportation predictive analytics market by Transport Type:
• Roadway
• Railway
• Aviation
• Maritime
Transportation predictive analytics market by End-User:
• Public Enterprises
• Private Enterprises
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of transport predictive analytics market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. North America market is mainly dominating the market because of advanced infrastructure growth and transport operations. Asia-Pacific market is identified as fastest growing market due to rapid advancement and urbanization of countries and investment in the transportation sector and major automotive players in that region.
