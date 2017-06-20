National Installation Now Available for Country’s Top Cloud Surveillance

Tie National, LLC

Cyber-safe cloud-based security system enhances operations all over the US.

Our partnership with Eagle Eye Networks has already proven successful because of our shared our commitment to quality and continual improvement.” — Michael R. Durante, President of Tie National, LLC.

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael R. Durante, President of Tie National, LLC, a nationwide provider of quality and cost efficient IT solutions, has announced their strategic partnership with Eagle Eye Networks, Inc. cloud-based video surveillance. The partnership delivers professional installation anywhere in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii by deploying technicians from Tie National’s growing web of over 5,000 field resources.

“Providing cloud-based surveillance was inevitable. What is exciting is the evolution of surveillance in which users are able to monitor not just security but also to enhance operations, sales and even customer satisfaction.”

– Michael R. Durante, President of Tie National, LLC.

Tie National has been installing premises-based solutions for video surveillance for over a decade. Durante has been investigating cloud-based solutions waiting to select a preferred partner until the technology had been thoroughly developed, secured, and tested. “What impressed me most about Eagle Eye is their product did not require any ports to be opened, meaning it would not create security vulnerabilities for our clients,” stated Durante.

Security Today magazine announced Eagle Eye Networks as the recipient of the 2017 Govies Government Security Award for Cloud Computing/Storage. With hackers targeting out-of-date software, the cloud video solution promises automatic security patches and feature updates without the need for manual intervention.

"We are excited to be working with Tie National, an integrator with a proven track record of integrity and professionalism.” - Austen Trimble, Vice President of Sales NA & EMEA, Eagle Eye Networks

Both Tie National and Eagle Eye Networks have found success in targeting multi-location businesses. They share a commitment to bettering the user experience by relying on client feedback to drive improvements. This quality is present in the ongoing research and development of Eagle Eye Network’s cloud-based security solutions. The resulting product is a cloud-based video surveillance system designed specifically for remote viewing from any internet-connected device. The user interface is surprisingly so fast and simple; granting access to multiple locations from anywhere with only one sign on.

“Eagle Eye Networks Cloud VMS empowers franchisees and multi-location business owners to utilize their Security Cameras to enhance business operations and profitability - effectively bringing video security from the back room to their back pocket” Austen Trimble, Vice President of Sales NA & EMEA at Eagle Eye Networks stated. Durante sees potential for managers to use remote access of video surveillance to enhance multiple areas of operations as provided in a free resource on the Tie National website: http://www.tienational.com/surveillance. Durante is excited about bringing cloud surveillance to Tie National’s national client base. “As more managers engage the use of surveillance footage as a coaching tool or for remote monitoring of operations, we can expect to see added features rolled out by Eagle Eye Networks to both new and existing subscribers. This is great news for the ever-evolving expectations of our clients.”

ABOUT TIE NATIONAL, LLC

Tie National, LLC provides flexible end-to-end IT consultation and solutions to businesses of all sizes. Expertise includes national dispatch coordination, remote IT support, hardware/software, managed services, and as-a-service solutions. Since 2003, Tie National has helped businesses make smart and cost-effective choices for their evolving technology needs and relieve exposed vulnerabilities.

Tie National, LLC | (630) 301-7444 | www.tienational.com

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS, INC.

Eagle Eye Networks is a provider of the first on-demand cloud based security and business intelligence video management system (VMS) that provides both cloud and on-premise recording. Eagle Eye offers secure cloud recording, secure on-premise recording, camera management, and alerts – all from a 100% cloud managed platform. The Eagle Eye Security Camera VMS includes Complete Privacy Encryption™ and Intelligent Bandwidth Management™ making it easy to deploy at multiple sites, both small and large.