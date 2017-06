Herbal Supplements Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR over 5.6% post 2023

Global Herbal Supplements Market

Global Herbal Supplements Market Information-By Ingredients Ginkgo, Epimedium, Green tea, Hawthorn, Aloe Vera By Delivery Format Capsule, liquid, Tablet, Powder

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewIncrease in demand in overall health and wellness products with vitamins and other essential nutrients is driving higher demand for herbal supplements market . Globally, herbal supplements for weight loss and anti-aging have witnessing huge demand which is driving higher private investments by companies for more R&D activities. Majority of herbal supplements used in capsule format as it is more convenient and easy to carry. Availability of herbal supplements in different forms and in different packaging is changing the dynamics of herbal supplements market.Get a sample report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3231 Market ForecastGlobally the Herbal Supplements market is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by increasing demand of natural health products among consumers. Rising awareness among the consumers about health benefits of herbal supplements is supporting the market growth. The growing consumption of dietary supplements is playing key role to create demand for herbal supplement in working women in developed countries. The developing economic conditions of various regions are fueling up the market demand for herbal supplements products.All these factors contribute to the calculated CAGR of 5.6% of Herbal Supplements market during 2017-2023.Downstream analysis-Majority of herbal supplements are used to treat various health condition and illness. Herbal supplements which contains folic acid are helpful to prevent certain birth defects which is encouraging the key players to introduce more herbal supplements with unique formulation. It is difficult for local vendors to expand their business at global level as high investment is required for product development and bulk manufacturing. Key players are focusing to expand their product to create more product differentiation in the market. Herbal supplements which are helpful to reduce the stress are in high demand especially in developed countries like U.S., Germany and U.K.Competitive analysis-The major key players in Herbal Supplements market are• Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.)• Herbalife International of America, Inc.(U.S.)• Glanbia PLC (Ireland)• Ricola (Switzerland)• NBTY (U.S.)• Blackmores Limited (Australia)• Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd. (Seoul, Korea)Regional AnalysisThe Global Herbal Supplements Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia Pacific region has the major market share followed by Europe region. Increasing Rising demand of herbal supplements for different functions mainly as an antioxidant, anti-aging and beauty products is boosting the herbal supplement market in Asia Pacific region. North America region will witness significant growth backed by growing demand of high quality herbal supplements especially from developed countries like U.S. and Canada. Increasing health awareness about health benefits of herbal supplements will play major to gain consumer attraction across the globe.Market Segmentation-Global Herbal Supplements market is segmented by type, form, application, distribution channel and region.Herbal Supplements product has been segmented on the basis of type which includes Herbal Supplements isolates, Herbal Supplements concentrates, Herbal Supplements flours and othersHerbal Supplements product has been segmented on the basis of form which includes powder, bars, ready to drink, capsules & tablets and othersHerbal Supplements product has been segmented on the basis of application which includes functional foods, sports nutrition, meat additives, confectionery & other food products, pharmaceuticals and othersHerbal Supplements has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, E-commerce and othersBrowse complete report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/herbal-supplements-market-3231 Study Objectives of Herbal Supplements Market• Detail analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments• To estimate and forecast market size by Ingredients, form, delivery format, function and region• To analyze key driving forces which are influencing the market• Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries• Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of Herbal Supplements Market• Company profiling of major players in the market• Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market• Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirementsIntended Audience• Herbal Supplements manufacturers• Pharmaceutical Industry• Agriculture Industry• Retailers and wholesalers• Traders, importers and exportersGet a discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3231 Continue…Table of Content1 Executive Summary2 Market Introduction2.1 Definition2.2 Scope of the study2.2.1 Research Objectives2.2.2 Assumptions2.2.3 Limitations2.3 Markets Structure2.4 Stakeholders3 Research methodology3.1 Research Methods3.1.1 Primary research3.1.2 Secondary research3.2 Forecast model3.3 Market Size estimation4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Introduction4.1.1 Value chain analysis4.1.2 Porter’s five forces4.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis4.1.4 Macroeconomic indicators Analysis for top 5 Producing countries5 MARKET TRENDS5.1 Consumer Trends5.2 Trends in Production and Consumption5.3 Trade (Import-export) Analysis6. Global Herbal Supplements Market-By Ingredients6.1 Introduction6.2 Market size (sub segments)6.2.1 Stevia6.2.2 Ginseng6.2.3 Ginkgo6.2.4 Epimedium6.2.5 Green tea6.2.6 Hawthorn6.2.7 Aloe Vera and6.2.8 Others7. Global Herbal Supplements Market- By Delivery Format7.1 Introduction7.2 Market size (sub segments)7.2.1 Capsule7.2.2 Liquid7.2.3 Tablet7.2.4 Powder and7.2.5 Others8. Global Herbal Supplements Market- By Function8.1 Introduction8.2 Market size (sub segments)8.2.1 Beauty Products8.2.2 Sports Nutrition8.2.3 Antioxidant8.2.4 Digestive system8.2.5 Improve memory8.2.6 Regulation of blood system8.2.7 Anti-aging8.2.8 Weight loss and8.2.9 Others9. MARKET -By Region9.1 Introduction9.2 America9.2.1 U.S.9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.2.4 Brazil9.2.5 Argentina9.3 Europe9.3.1 Introduction9.3.1 Germany9.3.2 France9.3.3 Italy9.3.4 U.K.9.3.5 Spain9.3.6 Rest of Europe9.4 Asia– Pacific9.4.1 China9.4.2 India9.4.3 Australia9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific9.5 RoW9.5.1 Egypt9.5.2 South Africa9.5.3 Others10. Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Product Launch/Development10.3 Partnerships and Collaborations10.4 Acquisitions10.5 Business Expansion11. COMPANY PROFILES11.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.)11.2 Ricola (Switzerland)11.3 Herbalife International of America, Inc. (U.S.)11.4 NBTY (U.S.)11.5 Glanbia PLC (Ireland)11.6 Blackmores Limited (Australia)11.7 Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd. (Seoul, Korea)