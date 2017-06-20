Herbal Supplements Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR over 5.6% post 2023
Global Herbal Supplements Market Information-By Ingredients Ginkgo, Epimedium, Green tea, Hawthorn, Aloe Vera By Delivery Format Capsule, liquid, Tablet, PowderPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
Increase in demand in overall health and wellness products with vitamins and other essential nutrients is driving higher demand for herbal supplements market. Globally, herbal supplements for weight loss and anti-aging have witnessing huge demand which is driving higher private investments by companies for more R&D activities. Majority of herbal supplements used in capsule format as it is more convenient and easy to carry. Availability of herbal supplements in different forms and in different packaging is changing the dynamics of herbal supplements market.
Get a sample report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3231 .
Market Forecast
Globally the Herbal Supplements market is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by increasing demand of natural health products among consumers. Rising awareness among the consumers about health benefits of herbal supplements is supporting the market growth. The growing consumption of dietary supplements is playing key role to create demand for herbal supplement in working women in developed countries. The developing economic conditions of various regions are fueling up the market demand for herbal supplements products.
All these factors contribute to the calculated CAGR of 5.6% of Herbal Supplements market during 2017-2023.
Downstream analysis-
Majority of herbal supplements are used to treat various health condition and illness. Herbal supplements which contains folic acid are helpful to prevent certain birth defects which is encouraging the key players to introduce more herbal supplements with unique formulation. It is difficult for local vendors to expand their business at global level as high investment is required for product development and bulk manufacturing. Key players are focusing to expand their product to create more product differentiation in the market. Herbal supplements which are helpful to reduce the stress are in high demand especially in developed countries like U.S., Germany and U.K.
Competitive analysis-
The major key players in Herbal Supplements market are
• Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.)
• Herbalife International of America, Inc.(U.S.)
• Glanbia PLC (Ireland)
• Ricola (Switzerland)
• NBTY (U.S.)
• Blackmores Limited (Australia)
• Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd. (Seoul, Korea)
Regional Analysis
The Global Herbal Supplements Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia Pacific region has the major market share followed by Europe region. Increasing Rising demand of herbal supplements for different functions mainly as an antioxidant, anti-aging and beauty products is boosting the herbal supplement market in Asia Pacific region. North America region will witness significant growth backed by growing demand of high quality herbal supplements especially from developed countries like U.S. and Canada. Increasing health awareness about health benefits of herbal supplements will play major to gain consumer attraction across the globe.
Market Segmentation-
Global Herbal Supplements market is segmented by type, form, application, distribution channel and region.
Herbal Supplements product has been segmented on the basis of type which includes Herbal Supplements isolates, Herbal Supplements concentrates, Herbal Supplements flours and others
Herbal Supplements product has been segmented on the basis of form which includes powder, bars, ready to drink, capsules & tablets and others
Herbal Supplements product has been segmented on the basis of application which includes functional foods, sports nutrition, meat additives, confectionery & other food products, pharmaceuticals and others
Herbal Supplements has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, E-commerce and others
Browse complete report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/herbal-supplements-market-3231 .
Study Objectives of Herbal Supplements Market
• Detail analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments
• To estimate and forecast market size by Ingredients, form, delivery format, function and region
• To analyze key driving forces which are influencing the market
• Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries
• Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of Herbal Supplements Market
• Company profiling of major players in the market
• Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market
• Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements
Intended Audience
• Herbal Supplements manufacturers
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Agriculture Industry
• Retailers and wholesalers
• Traders, importers and exporters
Get a discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3231 .
Continue…
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
2.4 Stakeholders
3 Research methodology
3.1 Research Methods
3.1.1 Primary research
3.1.2 Secondary research
3.2 Forecast model
3.3 Market Size estimation
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 Value chain analysis
4.1.2 Porter’s five forces
4.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1.4 Macroeconomic indicators Analysis for top 5 Producing countries
5 MARKET TRENDS
5.1 Consumer Trends
5.2 Trends in Production and Consumption
5.3 Trade (Import-export) Analysis
6. Global Herbal Supplements Market-By Ingredients
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market size (sub segments)
6.2.1 Stevia
6.2.2 Ginseng
6.2.3 Ginkgo
6.2.4 Epimedium
6.2.5 Green tea
6.2.6 Hawthorn
6.2.7 Aloe Vera and
6.2.8 Others
7. Global Herbal Supplements Market- By Delivery Format
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market size (sub segments)
7.2.1 Capsule
7.2.2 Liquid
7.2.3 Tablet
7.2.4 Powder and
7.2.5 Others
8. Global Herbal Supplements Market- By Function
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market size (sub segments)
8.2.1 Beauty Products
8.2.2 Sports Nutrition
8.2.3 Antioxidant
8.2.4 Digestive system
8.2.5 Improve memory
8.2.6 Regulation of blood system
8.2.7 Anti-aging
8.2.8 Weight loss and
8.2.9 Others
9. MARKET -By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.2.4 Brazil
9.2.5 Argentina
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Introduction
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 France
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 U.K.
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia– Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Australia
9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 RoW
9.5.1 Egypt
9.5.2 South Africa
9.5.3 Others
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Product Launch/Development
10.3 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.4 Acquisitions
10.5 Business Expansion
11. COMPANY PROFILES
11.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.)
11.2 Ricola (Switzerland)
11.3 Herbalife International of America, Inc. (U.S.)
11.4 NBTY (U.S.)
11.5 Glanbia PLC (Ireland)
11.6 Blackmores Limited (Australia)
11.7 Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd. (Seoul, Korea)
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here